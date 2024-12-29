Derby County 0 Leeds United 1: More late drama as Brenden Aaronson strike sends Whites top at new year

Brenden Aaronson’s late strike helped Leeds go two points clear at the top of Sky Bet Championship as they secured a 1-0 victory over Derby at Pride Park.

The Rams were happy to invite Leeds pressure and failed to register a single shot in the first half while Mateo Joseph came close on three occasions for the visitors in a goalless first period.

Leeds piled on the pressure in the second half but Derby stood firm largely thanks to Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who made four saves including Dan James’ one-on-one effort.

Leeds were not to be denied though and it was Aaronson who was the hero with his seventh goal of the season 11 minutes from time, finishing a fine team move.

Brenden Aaronson of Leeds shakes hands with Sam Byram of Leeds after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County FC and Leeds United FC at Pride Park (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The win moves Leeds back above Sheffield United, who were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom, as they finish the year on top of the Championship.

Daniel Farke decided to bring Largie Ramazani in for his first start since October alongside Joseph, Ao Tanaka and Wilfried Gnonto, while Derby remained unchanged from their Boxing Day win over West Brom.

The home faithful made their feelings known to their former right-back Jayden Bogle, with his run unlocking the Rams defence but his cross unable to be turned home by Joseph.

Zetterstrom was brought into action for the first time as he got down low to deny Joseph’s low drilled effort from distance.

Joe Rodon of Leeds celebrates with Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk at the full time whistle at Derby (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Derby chances were very rare throughout the first half an hour, with Kayden Jackson’s intended cross looping marginally wide of the goalframe and having goalkeeper Illan Meslier scrambling for a moment.

Some neat link-up play between Gnonto and Joseph fashioned an opportunity for Aaronson, who sliced harmlessly over the bar.

Leeds started the second period like they finished the first and ought to have been in front through Aaronson, who saw his strike magnificently saved by the diving Zetterstrom.

A minute later, Leeds saw another opportunity come and go as Joseph latched onto a through ball but blasted over once again.

Derby started to show more ambition as the clock ticked over the hour mark and Meslier was forced into parrying Curtis Nelson’s header following a dangerous corner.

The chances continued to come for the away side but Derby had Zetterstrom to thank on two occasions to deny Ramazani and then substitute James with his feet.

Derby finally caved to the Leeds pressure in the 79th minute.

