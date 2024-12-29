Derby County 0 Leeds United 1: More late drama as Brenden Aaronson strike sends Whites top at new year
The Rams were happy to invite Leeds pressure and failed to register a single shot in the first half while Mateo Joseph came close on three occasions for the visitors in a goalless first period.
Leeds piled on the pressure in the second half but Derby stood firm largely thanks to Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who made four saves including Dan James’ one-on-one effort.
Leeds were not to be denied though and it was Aaronson who was the hero with his seventh goal of the season 11 minutes from time, finishing a fine team move.
The win moves Leeds back above Sheffield United, who were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom, as they finish the year on top of the Championship.
Daniel Farke decided to bring Largie Ramazani in for his first start since October alongside Joseph, Ao Tanaka and Wilfried Gnonto, while Derby remained unchanged from their Boxing Day win over West Brom.
The home faithful made their feelings known to their former right-back Jayden Bogle, with his run unlocking the Rams defence but his cross unable to be turned home by Joseph.
Zetterstrom was brought into action for the first time as he got down low to deny Joseph’s low drilled effort from distance.
Derby chances were very rare throughout the first half an hour, with Kayden Jackson’s intended cross looping marginally wide of the goalframe and having goalkeeper Illan Meslier scrambling for a moment.
Some neat link-up play between Gnonto and Joseph fashioned an opportunity for Aaronson, who sliced harmlessly over the bar.
Leeds started the second period like they finished the first and ought to have been in front through Aaronson, who saw his strike magnificently saved by the diving Zetterstrom.
A minute later, Leeds saw another opportunity come and go as Joseph latched onto a through ball but blasted over once again.
Derby started to show more ambition as the clock ticked over the hour mark and Meslier was forced into parrying Curtis Nelson’s header following a dangerous corner.
The chances continued to come for the away side but Derby had Zetterstrom to thank on two occasions to deny Ramazani and then substitute James with his feet.
Derby finally caved to the Leeds pressure in the 79th minute.
United toyed with County with a combination of passes, looking for a way through, and it was Joel Piroe’s clever touch from fellow replacement Manor Solomon’s pass that put Aaronson through on goal and the American composed himself before expertly dispatching into the bottom corner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.