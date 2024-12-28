IF you cannot keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, Leeds United are probably not the football club for you.

So it is reassuring to hear Willy Gnonto talk about a “calmer” squad this season', even with the pressure to win promotion ramped up.

A second win in three weeks over Derby County on Sunday will ensure Leeds finish 2024 top of the Championship, the only position many believe it is acceptable for their deep, talented squad to finish in come May. Such is life at the biggest club in this season's Football League.

The imbalance of modern English football means as soon as clubs drop out of the Premier League, the clock starts to tick. Parachute payments bring pressure to win promotion before they are cut from above you. Every year they get smaller.

It makes long-term rebuilding extremely difficult, hence why it has been beyond the likes of Leeds and Sheffield United to re-establish themselves in the top-flight.

Beaten in the play-off final, last season Leeds were the only one of 2023's relegated trio not go straight back up. To do so again would be unthinkable but with the Blades and Burnley – under full-size parachutes – plus Sunderland setting such high standards, far from impossible.

Regardless of where they are in what table, every Leeds defeat feels like a major calamity in their one-club city, but at times like this they can be blown into a major crisis.

Despite that, there seems to be a much-needed serenity in the squad.

KEY FIGURE: Willy Gnonto feels he is playing a more important part than in his two previous Leeds United seasons

"We are calmer than people think," insists Gnonto, a 21-year-old with footballing experience beyond his years as he gets a bit of perspective visiting patients at Leeds General Infirmary.

"We are always really calm, trying to support each other and push each other and when we have this quality and good players coming off the bench, we know we can win games.

"I feel like we have a good team and we are lucky most of the team is available. We have a tough run of games but we can win them all."

It was less than 18 months ago Gnonto's immaturity was on full display, his toys coming out of the pram when Leeds rebuffed Everton’s attempts to buy the Italy forward. If Gnonto thought he could huff his way out of Elland Road, he reckoned without manager Daniel Farke.

GUIDING HAND: Daniel Farke handled Willy Gnonto sternly when the Italy forward asked to leave

There were more exits last summer as Premier League clubs exploited release clauses Gnonto did not have in his contract. This time he kept his head down and established himself as a key member of a squad bursting with talent out wide.

"Last season I was injured or out most of the time but this season I've been on the pitch and I've tried to do all I can to be there," says Gnonto.

"The first season (when he left FC Zurich for Premier League Leeds) was exciting but I didn't really play as much, the second season too.

"Now I feel like I've already played as much as I did in the first two seasons, I feel like I've assisted more goals than in the first two seasons, I'm nearly there with goals. I just want to keep going, keep fit and make a difference if I can.

PLAY-OFF DISAPPOINTMENT: Leeds United's failure to beat Southampton at Wembley in May cranked up the pressure this season

"Last season was a bit new for me, I didn't know how it was going to be in the Championship. It was new for most of the players.

"Maybe because we have already been there we know what we have to do (now), we know what it's important to do and we're just calmer."

The calmness allowed Leeds to ride serenely through the loss of their central midfield in October.

Ethan Ampadu is back now, starting the matches either side of Christmas Day, and Ilia Gruev is edging closer, but injuries keep coming at Elland Road just as everywhere else.

Max Wober is struggling with the knee problem which has dogged him this season, and with first-choice Junior Firpo out with a hamstring injury, it ramps up the pressure on Sam Byram to play more games in a short period than his body is historically able to cope with – or else for Farke to get creative.

"Sam Byram is always a little topic," says Farke, who also had to nurse the versatile defender at Norwich City. "We have to wait (and see) if he's really ready to go again."

Leeds only got four matches out of Wober after minor surgery before the Austrian was struggling again.

"He feels a bit of pain, still a bit sore, in the knee where he had his surgery," explained Farke. "He was excellent when he was available, the (last) two games he wasn't able to train (beforehand).

"All the others seem to come through (the Boxing Day) game without bigger problems so I hope to have them all available.”

If Ampadu is able to make a third start in eight days, Pascal Struijk's return from hamstring stiffness in Thursday's 2-0 win at Stoke City could provide a solution at left-back.

Whatever the injury bulletins, you can guarantee there will be no panicking in the manager's office but so soon after beating Derby in a game where their manager, Paul Warne, was effusive about the gulf in class between the teams, the dressing room still needs an edge.

"They have many experienced Championship players, not like a typical team who is promoted," said Farke. "They have one of the most experienced teams in this division and especially in the home games always play with a lot of intensity.