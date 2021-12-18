Diego Llorente has Covid-19 as Leeds United missing 10 players for Arsenal's Premier League visit

Marcelo Bielsa was only able to name nine senior outfield players in his 20-man squad to face Arsenal today.

Bielsa revealed before kick-off that Diego Llorente has the virus and will therefore also miss the Boxing Day game at Liverpool, but Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton, Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Dan James and Charlie Cresswell are all injured. Junior Firpo is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Manchester City on Tuesday.

AVAILABLE: Mateusz Klich out on the Elland Road before a much-depleted Leeds United's game against Arsenal

Robin Koch was at least able to make his first appearance since the opening game of the season after surgery, then illness.

It meant first Premier League starts for Cody Drameh and a second for Joe Gelhardt.

Archie Gray, 15-year-old grandson of club legend Eddie, was named on an extremely youthful bench.

Arsenal were unchanged from the team that beat West Ham United.

Leeds United: Meslier; Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas; Klich, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; Gelhardt.