Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on an important night in the development of talented Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew
The 18-year-old midfielder recently joined Rovers from Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season and survived a test of his mettle and character in Cumbria.
Booked early on and on a tightrope against physical hosts on a bobbly pitch, Crew kept his head and let his football do the talking in a slick performance, doing his bit to help Rovers move up to second spot in League Two after a 3-1 away success.
In the process, he showed why he is so highly regarded at Elland Road.
Both Crew and fellow midfield player Harry Clifton were cautioned in the opening spell. They lasted until just after the hour mark before Rovers chief Grant McCann make the pragmatic and sensible decision to take them off and not run the risk of the visitors going down to 10 men.
McCann said: “You know what it is like away from home and the referee is going to be a bit picky.
"He (Crew) made a little tackle over on the far side of the dug-out and I saw Seb (Stockbridge- referee) and I was thinking ‘oh no’.
"You saw what happened with Kasper Williams, a young boy playing against Man United (under-21s) in a game (in September).
"But when we have a squad like we have with Patrick Kelly, George Broadbent, there’s no point in us taking a risk.
"We are here to develop them (young players), but they know they are here to develop too. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, really.
"He (Crew) is improving all the time and really showed his calmness.”
On a productive night for Rovers, who won their third league game on the spin, thanks to goals from Luke Molyneux (2) and Joe Olowu in the 3-1 success, McCann added: "I was delighted with the boys and the attitude was first-class.
“Even the boys who travelled and were not involved, the were all there. Tom Anderson on the bench and the were keen for the boys to keep switched on and that’s what it’s all about.”
