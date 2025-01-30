Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on an important night in the development of talented Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew

A MIDWEEK appointment at a direct opponent such as Barrow in the depths of winter is a test for any young player and thankfully, Charlie Crew passed it at Holker Street on Wednesday evening in the colours of Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old midfielder recently joined Rovers from Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season and survived a test of his mettle and character in Cumbria.

Booked early on and on a tightrope against physical hosts on a bobbly pitch, Crew kept his head and let his football do the talking in a slick performance, doing his bit to help Rovers move up to second spot in League Two after a 3-1 away success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the process, he showed why he is so highly regarded at Elland Road.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Charlie Crew. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Both Crew and fellow midfield player Harry Clifton were cautioned in the opening spell. They lasted until just after the hour mark before Rovers chief Grant McCann make the pragmatic and sensible decision to take them off and not run the risk of the visitors going down to 10 men.

McCann said: “You know what it is like away from home and the referee is going to be a bit picky.

"He (Crew) made a little tackle over on the far side of the dug-out and I saw Seb (Stockbridge- referee) and I was thinking ‘oh no’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You saw what happened with Kasper Williams, a young boy playing against Man United (under-21s) in a game (in September).

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA)

"But when we have a squad like we have with Patrick Kelly, George Broadbent, there’s no point in us taking a risk.

"We are here to develop them (young players), but they know they are here to develop too. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, really.

"He (Crew) is improving all the time and really showed his calmness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a productive night for Rovers, who won their third league game on the spin, thanks to goals from Luke Molyneux (2) and Joe Olowu in the 3-1 success, McCann added: "I was delighted with the boys and the attitude was first-class.