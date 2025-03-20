EFL TV changes: Leeds United and Sheffield United handed Sky double-headers as Easter programmes revealed
The Blades will go first on Good Friday, the Whites on Easter Monday.
Bradford City and Rotherham United will also be live on Sky Sports over the extended Easter programme.
Bradford's Good Friday League Two home game with Notts County has been moved to a Thursday night so it can be shown live on Sky Sports. It kicks off at 8pm.
The broadcaster have given their now-weekly update of matches to be moved for live coverage.
Bradford's game with Notts County was an obvious candidate as it features two teams vying for automatic promotion in League Two. The Bantams are currently second, three points ahead of Doncaster Rovers in fourth. The Magpies are two points further back, with nine matches left for all the contenders.
With no midweek programme the previous week, the match will now be played on April 17.
That Leeds and Sheffield United's games were also going to be moved was also fairly inevitable given how tight their three-way title race with Burnley has become.
The Blades will play at 5.30pm on the Friday and the Monday, at home to Cardiff City in the first instance, then away at Turf Moor on the Monday.
Leeds play Oxford United at 8pm on the Friday and although their home game against Stoke City is unmoved, it kicking off at 3pm on a Monday means it is not covered by the Saturday afternoon "blackout", and it can therefore also be shown on Sky Sports.
Rotherham's League One game at home to Mansfield Town will be shown live at 3pm on Friday, the second of four Football League games live on Sky Sports Football that day.
Burnley’s Good Friday game at Watford will only be available on Sky Sports Plus, where viewers can watch every other Football League game played on the Friday or Monday not being given main game status.
