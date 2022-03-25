Elland Road date for Leeds United Women's final home game of Women's National League Division One North season

The Whites usually play their home matches in Tadcaster, but the final game will be a showpiece occasion at the home of the men's side.

They take on Alnwick Town Ladies at 2pm on April 10 three days after they travel to higher-division Brighouse Town in the West Riding County Cup final.

VENUE: Elland Road will host Leeds United Women in April

Dan O'Hearne's side are third in the fourth-tier, but too far adrift to take its only promotion spot.

The West Stand Paddock will be open for the fixture, and further stands subject to demand.

Tickets are priced £5 for adults, £2.50 for concessions and general admission season ticket holders and members can claim a free ticket if they apply online by April 1.