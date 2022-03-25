Elland Road date for Leeds United Women's final home game of Women's National League Division One North season

The Whites usually play their home matches in Tadcaster, but the final game will be a showpiece occasion at the home of the men's side.
Read More
They take on Alnwick Town Ladies at 2pm on April 10 three days after they travel to higher-division Brighouse Town in the West Riding County Cup final.
Dan O'Hearne's side are third in the fourth-tier, but too far adrift to take its only promotion spot.
The West Stand Paddock will be open for the fixture, and further stands subject to demand.
Tickets are priced £5 for adults, £2.50 for concessions and general admission season ticket holders and members can claim a free ticket if they apply online by April 1.
Having cut their funding under Ken Bates in 2005, Leeds disowned their women's team and withdrew funding and permission to use their name and branding at the end of 2013–14, two years after they finished second in the top division but the club continued as Leeds Ladies and returned to the fold five years ago.
England play the Netherlands at Elland Road on June 24, a warm-up for this summer's European Championships, which includes four matches each at Rotherham United and Sheffield United.