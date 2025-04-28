Elland Road expansion: Leeds United unveil latest plans
The Whites have long planned to expand their 128-year-old home, with the latest ideas outlined in September of 2024 but those ambitions moved a little closer last week.
Leeds City Council’s executive board unanimously approved plans to increase the 37,792 capacity to up to 56,500. Promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday made the cost much more manageable.
The next stage is for councillors to discuss the "pre-application" on May 8.
The plans will also be exhibited at Elland Road's Centenary Pavilion, alongside two consultation events.
They focus on the west and north stands but also include changes to the South Stand. The aim is to greatly reduce a 26,000 waiting list for season tickets, and improve the far more lucrative hospitality facilities.
Leeds' home is older than the club and was a Euro 96 venue but has changed little in essence since the building of the East Stand in 1993 and the move to all-seater status the following year.
Unless Sunderland win the play-offs, Leeds’ will be the 11th biggest ground in next season’s Premier League. After a spell where it took a significant back seat due to the explosion of television revenue, financial fair play rules have made the ability to generate matchday revenue increasingly important.
Everton will open a new 52,888-seat stadium next season whilst Manchester City are expanding Eastlands. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have plans to expand their stadia, or in the case of the first two potentially move.
Although the application gives extra wriggle room, the expected final capacity would be 53,000. No timeframe has yet been set.
Consultation events are due to be held at the Holbeck Club from 5pm-8pm on May 13, and The Dragon pub on May 19 (also 5pm-8pm).
The public exhibition is on May 22 and 23, with a BSL and Quiet Session from 11am-noon on the Thursday before open sessions from noon until 8pm, and 2pm-8pm the next day.
The club is inviting feedback via [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.