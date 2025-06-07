Elland Road's historic England moment proved there is life beyond Wembley

BACK in the noughties, England’s decampment to its regions to play home games made for a refreshing sight for many football lovers.

Among the stadiums to have their place in the international sun were Elland Road and the Riverside Stadium.

Other grounds to welcome the Three Lions during their time away from Wembley while the national stadium was given a major reconstruction were Villa Park, Anfield, Pride Park, White Hart Lane, St James’ Park, St Mary’s, Upton Park, the King Power Stadium, the Stadium of Light, Portman Road and the Etihad Stadium.

On Tuesday evening, the City Ground will join the list of provincial grounds to stage an England fixture so far this century when Senegal visit in a friendly.

Elland Road, which staged England's first home fixture away from Wembley in over three decades when the Three Lions hosted Sweden on June 8, 1995. Picture: Getty Images.

It was actually late in the 20th century - thirty years ago on Sunday, in fact - when England broke new ground in the modern age by moving away from their fabled home for the first time in almost three decades and the move was thoroughly vindicated.

They came to Leeds and the home cries of ‘England’ came from the Gelderd End and South Stand and not the east and west ends of Wembley as Terry Venables' side welcomed Sweden in an Umbro Cup fixture on June 8, 1995.

Yorkshire voices were pre-eminent among the 32,008 crowd and it was wonderful.

Some stoic backing - in the most part - in a game in which England were lucky to escape with a 3-3 draw following a late rally also drew noteworthy praise from the national team’s seasoned London-based press pack.

Manager Terry Venables holding a cup of tea at a training session of the England national football team at the Bisham Abbey sports centre in Berkshire, 4th June 1996. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

In its own way, it conveyed the cultural importance of England venturing away from Wembley better than anything. And why it is still important to do so in the present day - rather than diminishing the national brand, it surely enhances it.

Wembley may be England’s home for sure, but a change is as good as rest, occasionally. time.

In his match report, The Independent’s Glenn Moore commented: "Although not full, Elland Road was a more passionate place than Wembley – and also a more patient one.

"The first chant of “What a load of rubbish” did not come until five minutes from the end; at Wembley, it would have begun on the hour."

England rescued a point, following goals at the death from David Platt and Darren Anderton. Afterwards, future Leeds manager Venables gave a sign of things to come by expressing exasperation in a press conference in the bowels of Elland Road.

On that occasion at least, most Yorkshire folk were happy enough and certainly got their money’s worth.

It was an irrepressible Geordie who helped turn the tide in the shape of Paul Gascoigne - El Tel’s saviour on numerous occasions in his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Then at Lazio, Gazza - whose 63rd-minute introduction for John Barnes proved popular - galvanised England.

The following month, he would reject the overtures of English clubs, including Leeds, to join Glasgow Rangers.

Accompanying Gazza onto the field against the Swedes was Hull-born forward Nick Barmby. Another Yorkshireman would also enter the stage ten minutes from time when Harrogate’s John Scales – who started his career at Leeds – replaced a Teessider and Middlesbrough legend in Gary Pallister.

It was a game also notable for another Ayresome Park idol in Colin Cooper, with the defender, then at Nottingham Forest, making his debut.

England’s first senior international in Yorkshire since a draw with France in front of a Hillsborough crowd of 35,380 in a UEFA Euro 1964 qualifier in October 1962 got off to a bad start against a Swedish side without talismanic forward Martin Dahlin and Tomas Brolin, who would joining Leeds five months later for an ill-fated spell.

Facing an England side unbeaten in ten games, Sweden upset the formbook, taking the lead after just 11 minutes.

Hakan Mild’s cross-shot in front of the Kop evaded the unsighted Tim Flowers, who had initially parried an effort from Niklas Gudmundsson.

Worse was to come for England, with the Scandinavians doubling their advantage, courtesy of a real gift eight minutes before the break.

Flowers erred, spilling a shot from Gary Sundgren and it rebounded straight into the path of Mild, who stroked home from close range.

Teddy Sheringham struck his first international goal in his eighth appearance, firing home a volley in front of the South Stand to reduce the arrears ahead of the interval, but a cool lob early in the second half from Kennet Andersson restored Sweden’s two-goal cushion.

Home fans stuck with England and it reaped fruit late on.

Gascoigne’s 89th-minute free-kick was converted by Platt before Darren Anderton blasted home an unstoppable volley.