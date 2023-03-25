England Under-19s 0 Iceland 1: Harsh lessons as Young Lions pay for lack of bite

Fifty minutes into their "elite" European Under-19 Championship qualifier against Iceland, England started to play football.

Until then, they seemed to think they had come to the New York Stadium for a possession exercise which just happened to be watched by 4,177 supporters.

The Rotherham United regulars in the crowd must have been bemused. Football without the cutting edge, without any real desire to score, is not what they have been brought up on.

The reason for the change-up was obvious – Iceland had just scored, the most prolific striker in the history of Danish youth football, Orri Oskarsson, converting a penalty.

IMPETUS: England Under-19 midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (left) and Iceland Kristian Hlynsson battle for the ball ent of the FA. No editing except cropping.

But even wit their greater urgency, even with Leeds United youngster Sonny Perkins joining the party for the final 20 minutes, England lacked cutting edge.

The 1-0 defeat has left their hopes of qualifying for Malta this summer up in the air. They must now beat Turkey in Chesterfield on Tuesday and hope Hungary can frustrate the new group leaders, Iceland, who have four points to England's three from the first two matches in a three-game group.

England have some learning to do but that is what they were in South Yorkshire for.

At 0-0, the Young Lions passed the ball about tidily without posing much threat.

GOALSCORER: Iceland Orri Oskarsson celebrates

They looked very much like academy products, comfortable on the ball and moving around positions and formations but perhaps in need of some rough-and-tumble before they can make the step-up to Premier League level.

With Darko Gyabi not in the squad and his Leeds club-mate Perkins on the bench, Yorkshire interested rested with Doncaster Rovers centre-back Ben Nelson, but not for long.

You could tell England trusted in the man on loan from Leicester City. Having shuffled into a 4-3-3 position in defence, they tended to attack with three at the back, tucking Luke Chambers in from left back so Nelson was the central man.

At one point, with England attacking with nine and Iceland defending with 11, it was Nelson who was left as the back one.

He lost a couple of headers to Oakarsson but looked comfortable with the ball on the deck.

But he came off injured in the 33rd minute, his ginger limp hinting at a problem high on his right leg.

Most of the first-half chances came in a spell of about four minutes – and at England's end.

The best of them saw left-back Amar Numi Gislason cross for Oskarsson to head goalwards. James Beadle, whose call-up allowed Crewe Alexandra, where he is on loan, to postpone their match with Bradford City, made a good low save.

Shortly afterwards exciting Ajax forward Kristian Hlynsson hit a free-kick into the wal abnd Sigurbergur Aki Jorundsson had an effort deflected wide.

Beadle was off his line quickly to deny Hlynsson.

England quickly wrested back control without making enough of it, George Hall's header from a left-wing corner lacking power.

Iceland took the lead when Lewis Hall bundled Hylsson over in the area and Oskarsson sent Beadle the wrong way from 12 yards.

Suddenly, England's mindset changed, Kobbie Mainoo dribbling from central midfield and the team just playing with a lot more urgency.

Divin Mybama had a shot saved within two minutes, as did Reuell Walters from the resulting corner. Lewis Hall completely missed a cross the full-back fizzed over.

Mubama half-volleyed at the goalkeeper from an Amario Cozier-Duberry cross and Mainoo had a shot charged down.

But Iceland still threatened on the counter, Eggert Aron Guomundsson forcing a save at the other end and Hlysson hitting another free-kick into the wall.

England did not do enough for victory. These are the lessons of international football.

England: Beadle; G Hall, L Hall, Nelson (Walters 33), Chambers; Wharton, Mainoo, Phillips; Forson (Cleary 71), Mubama (Perkins 71), Cozier-Duberry (Webster 78).