England’s Steph Houghton winning her fitness battle to make Euro 2022

The 34-year-old has not played for club, Manchester City, or country since undergoing surgery for a recurring achilles issue in February and, after leading her nation at the last three tournaments, doubts over her fitness for Euro 2022 forced Houghton to surrender the captain’s armband to Arsenal centre-back Leah Williamson in April.

This week, Houghton is one of 28 Lionesses making initial preparations at St George’s Park, where the defender is working hard to prove herself ready to compete at the home tournament in July.

“I back myself, I back the work that I’ve done that nobody’s seen,” Houghton said.

England's Steph Houghton during a training session at St George's Park. Picture: PA

“I’m improving every single day, I’m enjoying being back out on the pitch and doing what I do, so I’m confident I can get back to my best.

“You’ve only seen a snippet of what happens here – there’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

“I’m proud of where I’ve come from and the people that I’ve been with to get here.

“There’s a long way to go, but I’m just really happy.”

The former skipper is yet to take to the field under Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021.

Throughout a “tough” period of rehabilitation, the Dutch coach has kept in close contact with former Leeds United player Houghton.

“Mine and Sarina’s relationship is absolutely fine,” Houghton said.

“I think especially when I had the surgery, it was always a case of having conversations as much as you possibly can to see my progress. And she was very much like, ‘look, go and do what you need to do, you’re in the best hands and we’ll meet at certain points to see how we’re doing and whether it [Euros participation] is an actual target.’

“I’ve hit every target so far, and she’s been really positive and really supportive.”

After months of watching from the sidelines, Houghton feels she is ready to apply what she knows of Wiegman’s style as soon as she gets the green light.

“I watched a lot of football, I’ve watched all the girls’ games and the England games,” said Houghton. “I’ve learned from the side – and now I’m just trying to put it into practice.

“So I feel as though, in my head, I’m kind of there or thereabouts, it’s just allowing my body to do what it needs to do.”

Wiegman will join up with her players next Monday after suffering a close family bereavement, while her assistant Arjan Veurink leads preparations at St George’s Park for the time being.

Consequently her squad announcement – trimming a 28-strong group down to the 23 players which will compete at the Euros – has been postponed until next week.

“I feel as though I’m holding my own in training,” Houghton said. “The next aim is to make the squad first and foremost – it’s important that I don’t get too ahead of myself. With the squad announcement being pushed back as well, it gives us more chances and more training sessions to impress.

“It’s just about taking it one day at a time and keep recovering, getting back on the training pitch and keep doing that over the next few weeks.”