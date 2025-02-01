'Enjoy this today as we have created a little bit of history': Daniel Farke on 'relentless' Leeds United as Cardiff City rival issues an apology after 7-0 rout

DANIEL Farke urged his Leeds United side to enjoy the moment after the Whites recorded their biggest home win since March 1972 with a 7-0 evisceration of sorry Cardiff City.

Six different scorers found the net for irresistible Leeds, who are now five points clear of third-placed Burnley after the Clarets drew at Portsmouth.

Farke said: “I said ‘enjoy this today as we have created a little bit of history’ and days like this don’t come along very often.

"Enjoy it and be proud and enjoy what you have done, but not in a way where you go out on a stroll and go for many drinks and celebrate. Stay concentrated because we have important games coming up.

"To win with such an impressive scoreline is even more enjoyable. If you want to become relentless in his league, you have to be relentless yourself and this is more or less what we have shown today.

"What I liked about this performance was that in the last 20 minutes when we were four or five nil up, we still had the desire to run back, press and defend the clean sheet. We perhaps could have scored even more.

"Quite often in these games, the offensive players have the temptation to cheat a little bit because they are thinking selfishly.

"We showed that everyone can chip in for the team and our offensive players were sprinting back and fighting and defending all together. It was clinical, but not perfect as we created so many chances. But days like this don’t come along very often in this league. So for that you have to value it and enjoy it.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff rival Omar Riza apologised to his club’s fans after a humiliating loss.

He said: "There were so many things we did not get right and you cannot afford to do that against Leeds.