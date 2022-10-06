Erling Haaland: Can the Leeds-born Manchester City striker play for England?

Following on from Sunday’s hat-trick against Manchester United, Haaland scored City’s first two of the night before an own goal from David Khocholava and second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.

Such was City’s dominance that Guardiola could withdraw Haaland at half-time after seeing him score his 18th and 19th goals of the season for City.

The day had started with reports in Spain that a clause in the 22-year-old’s contract would give Real Madrid a free run at signing him as soon as 2024, but Guardiola said there was no truth to the report.

“It’s not true,” the City boss said. “He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team.

“The rumours and people talking, we cannot control it. I always worry about what we can control.

“What’s important is he has adapted really well, we have the feeling he is happy here. We will try with him and all of them who want to stay to make them happy.

“In the future, nobody knows, but he is happy, he has settled perfectly, he is incredibly loved and this is the most important thing.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Haaland was born in Leeds while his father Alfie Haaland was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League. In 2004, aged three, he moved to Bryne, the hometown of his Norwegian parents.

As the 22-year-old continues to score goals at a remarkable rate, more fans are discovering the Man City star was born in England. Which has led to the question – can he play for England?

Norway are not going to the World Cup but despite FIFA recently relaxing their rules on country eligibility, Haaland is unable to switch allegiances to the country of his birth.

Here, we explain why…

Can players change nationality?

Ahead of Euro 2020 last summer, Man City defender Aymeric Laporte was named in Spain's squad for the tournament.

He earned 51 caps for the France at youth level, and was called up to the senior team twice but remained uncapped. In 2021, after receiving Spanish citizenship and approval from FIFA to switch national teams, Laporte became a Spanish international.

In late 2020, FIFA updated its eligibility rules to reflect a more globalised society.

Footballers can change their national team allegiance once but now that decision may also be reversed in specific circumstances.

What rules apply to changing nationality?

Players can change their international side if they held the nationality with the country they want to change to ahead of their first appearance for their current country.

Players must have played in no more than three competitive senior games before the age of 21 and cannot have played in a major finals with their first country.

At least three years must have also passed since the player's last senior appearance for their previous national team.

The age limit of 21 does not apply to players who played their last match for their old national team before September 18, 2020, when the updated rules were introduced.

Unfortunately for those England fans hoping of a switch in allegiance from Haaland, it would not be permitted by FIFA rules.

The Man City man has played 23 times for Norway, scoring 21 goals. His last caps came last month as he appeared in the Nations League.