When is the England squad announced for the World Cup? How many players can Gareth Southgate take to Qatar?

Gareth Southgate has led the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final, which they lost 2-1 after extra-time against Croatia in Russia, and the final of the European Champions, which they suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Italy on penalties at Wembley last summer, in his time as England manager.

A number of nations have already announced their squads with Southgate set to name his side for the tournament at 2pm on Thursday. The England boss is allowed to name a 26-man squad for the competition, which gets underway for England on Monday, November 21.

Southgate’s men will also face the United States and Wales in their group games in Qatar.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 09: Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England arrives ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round draw at Messe Frankfurt on October 09, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

A handful of players from Yorkshire will be hopeful of being on the plane to the Middle East with Barnsley-born John Stones and Sheffield native Harry Maguire likely to be part of Southgate’s plans.

Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and ex-Sheffield United defender Kyle Walker – both Man City players – have been sidelined by injury in recent weeks but last week City manager Pep Guardiola said he was optimistic the Yorkshire pair would be back on the pitch before England head to the World Cup in Qatar.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, formerly of Sheffield United, has an outside chance after making his international debut under Southgate but injury could scupper his chances after he was forced off in the Toffees’ defeat against Leicester City last weekend.