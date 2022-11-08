Hjulmand's roster includes six players currently operating in the Premier League, including Kristensen.

Alongside Kristensen, Manchester United's Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are in the party alongside Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen and Brentford duo Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is also among notable names in the squad.

Leeds United's Danish international right back Rasmus Kristensen. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hjulmand will name his completed 26-man squad later in the week, with November 14 the deadline to submit final selections to FIFA ahead of kick-off in Qatar.

The Denmark chief will reveal the final five names following the last round of European fixtures.

Hjulmand said: "Many things can happen. It's unsolvable, but it's the right way to do it - there are two games left for many of our players, and that can easily change things.

"There are 10 or 12 players still in contention for the last five spots."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denmark face defending champions France plus Australia and Tunisia in Group D.

Former Leeds and Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is also in the squad alongside ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite.

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Oliver Christensen.

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen , Rasmus Kristensen, Jens Stryger Larsen , Victor Nelsson, Daniel Wass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.