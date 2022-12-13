Erling Haaland sends ominous Leeds United message as Manchester City gear up for competitive return

Erling Haaland says he is in the best place possible and “raring to go” ahead of Manchester City’s return to competitive action later this month.

The Leeds-born striker has been in training with City throughout the Premier League break after Norway did not reach the World Cup in Qatar. Pep Guardiola’s side return to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on December 22 before their league campaign resumes against Leeds United at Elland Road on December 28.

Haaland was born in Leeds while his father Alfie Haaland played for the Whites before moving to Norway aged three. Leeds spent last week in a training camp in Spain in preparation for the festive clash with Man City later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

City are battling to retain their title but are five points behind league leaders Arsenal and Haaland is eyeing a winning return to action later this month.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been positive. I feel like I’ve settled into the team and the league which can always take some adapting to and I’ve been pleased with how it’s started,” he told The National of his start to life in England after he scored 17 goals in his first 23 games for City.

"But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, how we’re performing and the second half of the season is the most important now. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’ve had lot of strong performances, but we’re second in the league and that’s not where we want to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to hit the ground running when we return because we have some tough games across the different competitions and we want to win them all.”

Early exits for Belgium, Spain and Germany in Qatar allowed a handful of Man City stars – such as Kevin De Bruyne - to return home in plenty of time for the domestic return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Croatia and Belgium at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Haaland added of his own break: “It’s been a good opportunity to reset. Of course every player wants to be at the World Cup. It’s my dream to represent my country there and I’ll work hard to make sure that I do that one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad