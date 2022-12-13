Erling Haaland sends ominous Leeds United message as Manchester City gear up for competitive return

The Leeds-born striker has been in training with City throughout the Premier League break after Norway did not reach the World Cup in Qatar. Pep Guardiola’s side return to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on December 22 before their league campaign resumes against Leeds United at Elland Road on December 28.
Haaland was born in Leeds while his father Alfie Haaland played for the Whites before moving to Norway aged three. Leeds spent last week in a training camp in Spain in preparation for the festive clash with Man City later this month.
City are battling to retain their title but are five points behind league leaders Arsenal and Haaland is eyeing a winning return to action later this month.
“It’s been positive. I feel like I’ve settled into the team and the league which can always take some adapting to and I’ve been pleased with how it’s started,” he told The National of his start to life in England after he scored 17 goals in his first 23 games for City.
"But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, how we’re performing and the second half of the season is the most important now. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’ve had lot of strong performances, but we’re second in the league and that’s not where we want to finish.
"We have to hit the ground running when we return because we have some tough games across the different competitions and we want to win them all.”
Early exits for Belgium, Spain and Germany in Qatar allowed a handful of Man City stars – such as Kevin De Bruyne - to return home in plenty of time for the domestic return to action.
Haaland added of his own break: “It’s been a good opportunity to reset. Of course every player wants to be at the World Cup. It’s my dream to represent my country there and I’ll work hard to make sure that I do that one day.
"But the break has been positive - I’ve had the chance to rest, to take my mind off football for a few weeks and put myself in the best possible place to return. I can’t wait for it to start again. I’m raring to go.”