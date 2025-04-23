A team-mate of his at Sheffield United four seasons ago, Ethan Ampadu has seen an improvement in Jayden Bogle at Leeds United, but says there is more to come from the right-back.

Bogle has been one of Leeds' outstanding performers in their promotion-winning season.

His six goals make him the Championship's top-scoring defender this term, and team-mate Junior Firpo is one of only three defenders with more assists – Firpo has nine to Bogle's four.

But it is not just the attacking side of his game. WhoScored.com have recorded 96 Bogle's tackles, putting him third in the division for defenders, and he is second for most passes blocked (34).

Leeds signed Bogle from Sheffield United, where he was bought to play as a wing-back. Ampadu was on loan at Bramall Lane for the 2020-21 season which saw the Blades finish bottom of the Premier League. Bogle made 12 starts as understudy to George Baldock.

"Jayden's fantastic," said Ampadu, now Bogle's club captain at Elland Road. "I knew of his ability before (he joined Leeds), I played with him at Sheffield United.

"I'm happy for him and hopefully he can keep going. He's got a lot more potential but he's also doing very well at the minute."

Manager Daniel Farke echoed the praise, though highlighted one area the 24-year-old needs to improve.

OUTSTANDING: Leeds United right-back Jayden Bogle (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He was an outstanding signing for us with his consistency of performances and sadly also his consistency of yellow cards,” he commented.

"He has a strength going forward, creating chances and scoring goals. To have these numbers as a full-back is outstanding but I think it was also important for him to develop his game in terms of more defensive steel."