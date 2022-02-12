Everton 3 Leeds United 0: Whites fail to pull away from Premier League relegation battle

Unfortunately, this was not one of those occasions - with the fact that it was against a team managed by Frank Lampard rubbing salt into wounds.

Lampard managed a Derby side who jousted with Leeds for promotion in 2018-19. His new brief is all about keeping one of the most famous names in English football in the top-flight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Wednesday night’s loss at Newcastle, this was the perfect start in his first league match in charge of Goodison Park.

RESULT: Everton 3-0 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Everton still have significant worries, but Leeds also have concerns of their own at the wrong end of the table.

So vibrant in midweek at Aston Villa, Leeds were a shadow of themselves on an afternoon when they did not muster so much as an effort on target.

In the first half, they were outfought and outsmarted by Everton - who scored goals from Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in particular.

Marcelo Bielsa, on his haunches for most of the first half especially, was clearly unhappy.

RESULT: Everton 3-0 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Everton were dominant. In midfield, a player who Leeds reportedly passed up the chance of signing in January in Donny van de Beek was one of several in blue to excel.

Another was Richarlison, who crowned an excellent performance with a killer third goal in the second half, a clinical low drive.

His compatriot Raphinha had dined out at Everton’s expense in the club’s previous three meetings. Here, Richarlison came to the party as the Blues secured just their second win in 16 league matches and ended a four-match losing streak in the league.

Old and slightly tired looking it may be, but Goodison retains its capacity for being one of the most atmospheric stadiums in the country at its best and that was reconfirmed here.

RESULT: Everton 3-0 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Crucially from an Everton perspective, their chastened players fed off the pumped-up Evertonians and their side were first to everything in a blistering opening 15 minutes.

It yielded a goal on ten minutes which had been coming, albeit from an unlikely source.

Some smashing interplay involving Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and van de Beek ended in the latter sending over a dangerous low cross.

Calvert-Lewin slid in at the back post with Diego Llorente and the ball floated towards the opposite corner with the backing up Coleman nodding in to end a 79-game run without a goal stretching back to May 2019.

Leeds were gasping for air and while a fine strike which struck the woodwork from Rodrigo hinted at better things, it proved a momentary aberration as Everton assumed control and won battles galore across the pitch.

Rodrigo would repeat his earlier feat when he hit the bar just before the interval with a delightful pinpoint curler. It suggested an element of luck on the part of Everton, yet there was nothing fortuitous about their two-goal advantage at the break.

Keane added the second on 23 minutes with a masterful header from a superb outswinging corner from Gordon, excellent in midfield alongside van de Beek and Allan.

Gordon almost scored an early opener, only for Luke Ayling to slide in, in the nick of time. Yet it was a momentary episode of respite for United.

The portents of a difficult afternoon on Merseyside were confirmed when Stuart Dallas succumbed to an early injury, with Leo Fuhr Hjelde taking his place.

Coleman soon had his moment, while at the other end, Mason Holgate denied Dan James with a timely challenge before Rodrigo rattled the woodwork.

Soon after, Keane doubled Everton’s advantage. The talk beforehand was of how the Blues struggle from set-plays. Here, they made one count in an attacking sense.

Gordon shot at Meslier before a fine last-ditch block from Hjelde prevented Richarlison from adding a third as Leeds were opened up again.

Meslier then got his angles right to get a key touch to keep out Calvert-Lewin’s effort before the Gwladys Street End heaved a sigh of relief when Rodrigo hit the bar. Aside from Rodrigo’s moments, there were no alarms.

Changes at the interval saw Raphinha - who had a quiet afternoon against a side who he had previously excelled against - depart and Mateusz Klich made way with ex-Toffees midfielder Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts brought on as Bielsa played his cards early.

In contrast to the first half, the second period was quieter with the afternoon being about game management from an Everton standpoint, while Leeds sought to pull a goal before to make things interesting and unnerve the hosts.

The next goal unfortunately came from the Blues with Allan finding Richarlison, who fired home a clinical left-footed drive past Meslier.

The Whites keeper made a magnificent late save to prevent substitute Salomon Rondon from adding a late fourth.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Iwobi, Allan, van de Beek, Gordon (El-Ghazi 81), Calvert-Lewin (Alli 72), Richarlison (Rondon 86). Substitutes unused: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas (Hjelde 9), Koch, Klich (Forshaw 45), Raphinha (Roberts 45), Rodrigo, Harrison, James. Substitutes unused: Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Summerville, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Referee: G Scott (Oxon).