FORMER LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa will reportedly not be taking over at Premier League outfit Everton, with Sean Dyche now expected to be appointed as the successor to Frank Lampard.

The Argentine, 67, a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, jetted in to London for discussions with Blues officials on Thursday.

Reports in the national media have suggested that Bielsa has told the Blues board that he does not want the role at this time and would prefer to take charge in July - in order to be able to fully assess the squad options at his disposal in pre-season

A lack of pace in the squad amid Everton’s battle against relegation - with the team slipping to 19th place in their turbulent season under Lampard - have been cited as an immediate concern of Bielsa's.

Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: PA

It has opened the door for Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in April.

Dyche has the backing of Everton chairman Ben Kenwright.

The Toffees hope to have someone in place by the weekend.

Davide Ancelotti, who worked alongside his father Carlo as an assistant during his time at Goodison Park between 2019 and 2021, has also emerged as a back-up option.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the 33-year-old is mulling over the interest from Merseyside as it would be his first step as a manager and Everton appeals to him.