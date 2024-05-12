Everton manager Sean Dyche provides an update on the future of Leeds United loan winger Jack Harrison after Premier League game

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th May 2024, 11:28 BST
EVERTON manager Sean Dyche has hinted that he would like to keep Leeds United loan winger Jack Harrison - whose loan spell ends at the Premier League club shortly.

Harrison has made 29 appearances for the Blues in the top-flight in 2023-24, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Twenty-five of those appearances have been starts.

Questioned about the future of Harrison – due to return to Elland Road shortly - after Everton's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, Dyche said: “We will wait and see. The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's done very well and his tactical understanding is excellent. Especially in two roles really, wide or in the number ten spot.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison (left), who is on loan at Premier League side Everton.Leeds United winger Jack Harrison (left), who is on loan at Premier League side Everton.
Leeds United winger Jack Harrison (left), who is on loan at Premier League side Everton.

"His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there's more with his talent as I think he's very talented and we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. But over the season's work, he's done very well for us and been a very consistent performer."

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Harrison missed Everton’s final home game of the season against the Blades due to a hamstring issue and he is unlikely to be involved in the Blues’ final match of the campaign at Arsenal next Sunday.

Dyche added: “Unfortunately, he pulled his hamstring in training the other day. He’s unlikely to make the next game, I think.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a shame because he has put a lot of effort into this season physically as much as anything. So he’s very unfortunate with that.

"It’s not too serious, but I think it’s unlikely he will make the next game.”

Related topics:Jack HarrisonSean DycheEvertonPremier LeagueBluesSheffield UnitedElland RoadArsenal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.