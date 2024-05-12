Everton manager Sean Dyche provides an update on the future of Leeds United loan winger Jack Harrison after Premier League game
Harrison has made 29 appearances for the Blues in the top-flight in 2023-24, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Twenty-five of those appearances have been starts.
Questioned about the future of Harrison – due to return to Elland Road shortly - after Everton's 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, Dyche said: “We will wait and see. The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.”
"He's done very well and his tactical understanding is excellent. Especially in two roles really, wide or in the number ten spot.
"His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there's more with his talent as I think he's very talented and we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. But over the season's work, he's done very well for us and been a very consistent performer."
Harrison missed Everton’s final home game of the season against the Blades due to a hamstring issue and he is unlikely to be involved in the Blues’ final match of the campaign at Arsenal next Sunday.
Dyche added: “Unfortunately, he pulled his hamstring in training the other day. He’s unlikely to make the next game, I think.
"It’s a shame because he has put a lot of effort into this season physically as much as anything. So he’s very unfortunate with that.
"It’s not too serious, but I think it’s unlikely he will make the next game.”
