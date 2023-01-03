Ex-Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa on 'three-man shortlist' to takeover at Premier League club

Marcelo Bielsa is one of three men wanted by West Ham United should David Moyes be sacked by the club.

The Daily Mail have reported that the former Everton boss has been given time to turnaround the Hammers’ form but that a three-man shortlist has already been drawn up in the case he is dismisssed at the London Stadium.

West Ham have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far, losing 11 of their 17 games to earn just 14 points. No other side has lost more games and they only sit outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Since returning from the World Cup break, Moyes’ side have been beaten 3-1 by Arsenal and 2-0 by Brentford in their two league outings. On Wednesday night, they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

Ahead of the trip to West Yorkshire, Moyes accepts he is under pressure with the Hammers’ boss the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the next top-flight boss to lose his job.

“We’ve lost a few at home recently so we have to be aware that we have to pick up points,” said Moyes after the defeat to Brentford on Friday evening.

“I don’t think it’s unfair. In the business we’re in if you don’t win in five games you’re going to be under pressure.

“I only want the best for West Ham, it’s been a great club for me and we’ve done well. I’m determined to keep it there and not get dragged down. I hope we can get away from where we are.”

Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on February 26, 2022. (Photo by JON SUPER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February. He oversaw the club’s return to the Premier League but a worrying slide down the table forced the board to act, as he was replaced by Jesse Marsch midway through last season.

