A look at who have emerged as options for Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have parted company with Patrick Viera after their poor run of form and are now in the hunt for a new manager. The Eagles have only three points off the relegation zone and are four points above Leeds United in the Premier League table.

Former Whites pair Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa have emerged as early candidates for the vacancy at Selhurst Park on BetVictor at 8/1 and 10/1 respectively. The current favourite is veteran Roy Hodgson at 2/1 followed by Lucien Favre at 5/1 and Ralph Hassenhuttl at 8/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have also been linked with Championship pair Vincent Kompany at Burnley and Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, as per a report by The Guardian. The latter has worked wonders at the Riverside Stadium since taking over from Chris Wilder in October and has guided Boro from the lower reaches of the table into automatic promotion contention.

Marsch, who has managed Red Bull clubs New York, Salzburg and Leipzig in the past and Montreal Impact, was sacked by Leeds in February and will be carefully weighing up his next move in the game. He kept the Whites up last term on the final day of the season after they won away at Brentford.