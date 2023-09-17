Exciting attacking players catch the eye in Leeds United player ratings after 3-0 win at Milwall
The Whites were clinical, scoring from every shot they had on target. It was a performance which featured some exciting attacking combinations and some good defensive performances
Illan Meslier – good high positioning and his goalkeeping was good when called upon too 7
Luke Ayling – relished running up and down in front of the Dockers Stand 7
Joe Rodon – really solid at centre-back 8
Pascal Struijk – failed to take a couple of chances at corners but did his day job with great assurance 7
Sam Byram – already looks an important player 7
Ethan Ampadu – adds so much to the midfield 7
Archie Gray – one lovely bit of skill showed what he can do but this was not a game he dominated 6
Crysencio Summerville – promised more than he delivered but he promised a lot 7
Joel Piroe – arrived late to score two good goals 8
Willy Gnonto – a bit like Summerville 7
Georginio Rutter – his goal was reward for a very good performance 8
Substitutes:
Dan James (for Summerville, 69) – improved Leeds when he came on with his electric pace 7
Jaidon Anthony (for Gnonto, 69) – a good start on the left wing 6
Glen Kamara (for Piroe, 83) – hit the wall from a free-kick 6
Ilia Gruev (for Gray, 89) – N/A
Joe Gelhardt (for Rutter, 89) – N/A
Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Poveda.