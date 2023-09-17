All Sections
Exciting attacking players catch the eye in Leeds United player ratings after 3-0 win at Milwall

Leeds United recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Millwall’s New Dean.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 17th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2023, 15:13 BST

The Whites were clinical, scoring from every shot they had on target. It was a performance which featured some exciting attacking combinations and some good defensive performances

Illan Meslier – good high positioning and his goalkeeping was good when called upon too 7

Luke Ayling – relished running up and down in front of the Dockers Stand 7

EXCITING: Leeds United's Georginio RutterEXCITING: Leeds United's Georginio Rutter
Joe Rodon – really solid at centre-back 8

Pascal Struijk – failed to take a couple of chances at corners but did his day job with great assurance 7

Sam Byram – already looks an important player 7

Ethan Ampadu – adds so much to the midfield 7

Archie Gray – one lovely bit of skill showed what he can do but this was not a game he dominated 6

Crysencio Summerville – promised more than he delivered but he promised a lot 7

Joel Piroe – arrived late to score two good goals 8

Willy Gnonto – a bit like Summerville 7

Georginio Rutter – his goal was reward for a very good performance 8

Substitutes:

Dan James (for Summerville, 69) – improved Leeds when he came on with his electric pace 7

Jaidon Anthony (for Gnonto, 69) – a good start on the left wing 6

Glen Kamara (for Piroe, 83) – hit the wall from a free-kick 6

Ilia Gruev (for Gray, 89) – N/A

Joe Gelhardt (for Rutter, 89) – N/A

Not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Poveda.

