The fit-again forward boosted his game time levels in United's 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar in their Queensland Cup opener on the Gold Coast and got some precious game-time under his belt.

Bamford sat out United's friendly opener against Blackpool in York last Thursday, having featured against Stoke City a few days earlier.

The England international was sidelined by ankle, hamstring, quad and foot issues last term, with his injuries restricting him to fewer than 600 Premier League minutes.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford.

Bamford's last appearance in the top-flight came in the 3-2 win at Wolves on March 18.

While seeking to re-establish himself in the Leeds line-up - following his outstanding feats of 2020-21 when he fired 17 games in the club's impressive return to the big time - Bamford also has one eye on rewinding the clock to those form levels to boost his prospects of earning a place in the England squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins in November.

England - who have places up for grabs in the attacking department alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling - have two Nations League games against Italy and Germany in late September. Bamford turns 29 earlier that month.

Bamford, who made his England debut last September in the 4-0 Wembley win over Andorra, said: "It is always tough when you are out injured and have to watch.

"But I came back and once I got injured (again) against Wolves, I set in my mind that I have a goal to aim towards and I am trying my best to put myself in contention for the World Cup.

"Every day I was out injured, that was my focus and working hard every day to get back on the pitch."

On boosting his fitness against Brisbane, he continued: "I was a bit tired. It was my first game in God knows how long, so it was not to be back out there. I was a bit rusty, but I will get better with each game.

"It is the same as the team really. You have got to try and get your fitness up. Obviously, I am chasing a little bit because I had a little bit longer off. It's getting your fitness up and then, I think, as a team it's getting that winning mentality.