Marsch enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg between 2019 and 2021, with a number of his players during that time now plying their trade in the Premier League.

He was in charge at Salzburg when Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Haaland scored 28 goals in 22 appearances during the first half of the 2019-20 campaign before he earned a move to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.

Hwang Hee-chan, now at the Whites' Premier League rivals Wolves, had 38 goal contributions - 16 goals and 22 assists - in the 2019-20 season as Salzburg claimed a league and cup double.

Leicester City's Patson Daka and Brighton's Enock Mwepu all played under Marsch in Austria and have already proven their capabilities in the Premier League.

With Leeds likely to improve their squad later this year, we took a look at five of Marsch's former players he could tempt to Leeds this summer.

Takumi Minamino

Signed by Liverpool from Salzburg in January of 2020, the Japanese winger has not become a regular starter at Anfield.

REUNITED? Jesse Marsch, left, and Brenden Aaronson, right, worked together at Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: Getty Images.

He has shown his quality in patches and played a big part for the Reds in this season's League Cup triumph, scoring in every round up until the semi-final.

The 27-year-old spent time on loan at Southampton during the second half of last season while Liverpool reportedly rejected an approach from Leeds for the player in January.

Brenden Aaronson

Marsch signed the USA international while at Salzburg and could reunite with him at Elland Road this summer.

POTENTIAL TARGET: Takumi Minamino worked under Marsch in Austria and was reportedly targeted by Leeds in January. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds targeted the midfielder in the January window but saw bids for the player rejected by the Austrian club. Could Marsch's relationship with Aaronson get a deal over the line later this year? Leeds fans will certainly hope so.

Dominik Szoboszlai

TheHungarian midfielder was part of Marsch's successful Red Bull Salzburg side before joining RB Leipzig in January 2021, with Marsch following him to the German club at the end of last season.

The attacking midfielder scored 26 goals and provided 35 assists in 83 games for Salzburg and has 14 goal contributions - eight goals and six assists - in 28 appearances at Leipzig.

However, with the German outfit paying a reported €20m for the attacking midfielder, it could take a sizeable fee to bring him to Elland Road.

Zlatko Junuzovic

The 34-year-old Serbian midfielder could be available on a free transfer, with his contract at Salzburg set to run out this summer.

He has only featured in a handful of games this season due to a heel injury. He is predominantly a central midfielder but is adept in a deeper lying role.

Given the Whites' reliance on Kalvin Phillips, more depth and experience in defensive midfield would prove useful moving forward.

Karim Adeyemi

This may prove a long shot for Leeds but the striker has come into his own for Salzburg this season, after being handed his debut for the club by Marsch in the 2019-20 campaign.

This term he has scored 18 goals in 31 games across all competitions, including three in seven Champions League appearances.