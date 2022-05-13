FootballTalk - Episode 58: Leeds United’s Premier League status and whether Huddersfield Town or Sheffield United can join or replace them

THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Friday, 13th May 2022, 8:44 am

Our panel of football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, with host Mark Singleton, discuss Sheffield Wednesday’s failed bid to get out of League One.

And we look ahead to the Championship play-offs and assess the prospects of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

FootballTalk Podcast

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

