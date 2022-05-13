Our panel of football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, with host Mark Singleton, discuss Sheffield Wednesday’s failed bid to get out of League One.

And we look ahead to the Championship play-offs and assess the prospects of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United.

FootballTalk Podcast