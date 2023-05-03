A former Leeds United forward is reportedly set to return to the club as a coach under new head coach Sam Allardyce.

Robbie Keane represented the Whites in the early noughties, initially as a loanee and then as a permanent squad member after sealing a move from Inter Milan. Following the appointment of Allardyce as Javi Gracia’s replacement at Elland Road, Keane is reportedly set to return to the club as a coach.

Sky Sports have reported that Keane is expected to be part of the coaching set-up, alongside the already-unveiled former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane retired from playing in 2018 and has since taken on coaching roles with Indian side ATK, the Republic of Ireland national team and Middlesbrough. During his spell with the latter, he worked with fellow former Leeds star Jonathan Woodgate.

Following the appointment of Allardyce as Javi Gracia’s replacement at Elland Road, Keane is reportedly set to return to the club as a coach. Image: Rui Vieira - Pool/Getty Images

The arrival of Allardyce and Robinson at Elland was confirmed this morning (May 3), when Leeds United released the following statement: “Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

“We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances. The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.

“Allardyce has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety. His first experience of the top-flight came with Bolton Wanderers, who he would guide into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following this, he went on to manage Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, earning promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the Hammers. Over the past decade he has successfully helped Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton avoid relegation from the Premier League during short-term stints.