Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker joins England's coaching staff

Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has joined England's coaching staff, replacing former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell.

Powell's contract expired after the Qatar World Cup. He was also involved in the last European Championship, where England reached the final.

The former left-back was appointed as part of a drive to give more opportunities to black coaches on the senior England staff but his day job is at the Tottenham Hotspur academy, and he is reported to have told Southgate he wanted to be able to dedicate more time to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Southgate has turned to his former Boro team-mate Hasselbaink, who also played for the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

NEW FACE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second from right) has joined England's coaching staff

Hasselbaink won 23 caps for the Netherlands, scoring nine times.

In between two spells managing Burton Albion, he was at Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town. Since leaving the Pirelli Stadium in September, he has been a regular figure in the media.

England start their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign in Italy on Thursday, before welcoming Ukraine to Wembley on Sunday.