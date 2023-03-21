News you can trust since 1754
Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker joins England's coaching staff

Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has joined England's coaching staff, replacing former Huddersfield Town manager Chris Powell.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:32 GMT

Powell's contract expired after the Qatar World Cup. He was also involved in the last European Championship, where England reached the final.

The former left-back was appointed as part of a drive to give more opportunities to black coaches on the senior England staff but his day job is at the Tottenham Hotspur academy, and he is reported to have told Southgate he wanted to be able to dedicate more time to that.

So Southgate has turned to his former Boro team-mate Hasselbaink, who also played for the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

NEW FACE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second from right) has joined England's coaching staff
NEW FACE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second from right) has joined England's coaching staff
NEW FACE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (second from right) has joined England's coaching staff

Hasselbaink won 23 caps for the Netherlands, scoring nine times.

In between two spells managing Burton Albion, he was at Queens Park Rangers and Northampton Town. Since leaving the Pirelli Stadium in September, he has been a regular figure in the media.

England start their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign in Italy on Thursday, before welcoming Ukraine to Wembley on Sunday.

FORMER TEAM-MATES: Gareth Southgate and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink played together for Middlesbrough
FORMER TEAM-MATES: Gareth Southgate and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink played together for Middlesbrough
FORMER TEAM-MATES: Gareth Southgate and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink played together for Middlesbrough
