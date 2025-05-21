BRENTFORD, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the above clubs provide hope to Leeds United in their quest to retain their hard-fought Premier League status and consolidate and build over time.

The Bees are in their fourth season in the big time, while neighbours Fulham have been at this level for four of the past five campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth have been a top-flight club in eight of the last 10 seasons, while Brighton have had eight successive seasons in the top tier. Forest, a spectacular success story in 2024-25, are in their third year back.

Gus Poyet and Dennis Wise. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

Finishes of 16th and 17th in their first two show where their early priorities were.

Former Leeds number two and Brighton boss Gus Poyet said: "The first season, it’s always to stay up. I don’t think they (Leeds) should go unrealistic. They need to be strong at home and use that ground as a base to win games.

"I remember the times we used to say: ‘you need 38 points to stay up’ and then it was maybe 34. Now, you maybe stay up with 28. Just make sure you stay up, somehow and then build because those players with a year's experience, you will check which ones are able to perform and then you can add.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poyet feels that while recruitment will be massive for Leeds, maintaining intensity and affording no drop-off when the action commences next season is imperative to United’s hopes.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

He added: "The coach will know what he needs. The characteristics of a player are very important, it doesn’t matter if its Championship, Premier League, old or young. It’s about performing in the Premier League. From where and what age is up to the coach. A mix and balance is the best.

"For the teams coming up, it’s important to have three transfer windows. Now and then in January and the next summer one to be better.

"Leeds is Premier League and a great city and place to live and such a fanbase is an asset to any player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know from my time at Chelsea, there were big rivalries with Leeds and having worked there and seeing the fans, I know how incredible it is to play for those fans and it will be great for the Premier League, no doubt."

On Leeds’ challenge, he continued: "It is very difficult to get out of the Championship and so many teams are stuck. Then when you go up, many go down. It’s a very difficult situation. In the Premier League, as soon as you drop five or 10 per cent in your performance, you are completely out of it.

"Look at Arsenal and Man City and Man United and Tottenham. You look at the table and think something is wrong. If you drop in your level, you are dead in the Premier League.

"You look at the teams who have been doing well over the last few years; the Brentfords, Brightons, Bournemouths and because of that, they are in a higher position.

"There such be enough information for clubs to do things in a more specific way and not off the cuff. You don’t and you pay the price.”