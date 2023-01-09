The League One club have been on the hunt for a new manager since sacking former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley last week. Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough Chris Wilder is the current bookmakers’ favourite to land the role.
He has been out of work since being sacked by Boro earlier this season when the club were hovering above the Championship relegation zone. Keane was in attendance on Saturday as Portsmouth were knocked out of the FA Cup by Spurs in North London.
Keane had a short stint as player manager at Indian Super League team ATK in 2018 and has held assistant coach roles with the Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough.
The Irishman started his career with Wolves in 1997 before joining Coventry City in 1999. He signed for Inter Milan in 2000 but was loaned out to Leeds Unites six months later and after an impressive stint he joined the club permanently in the summer of 2001.
He only spent one more year at Elland Road before he signed for Tottenham where he played over 200 times in two spells. He joined Liverpool for spell and went on to have stints at Celtic, West Ham United, LA Galaxy and Aston Villa before retiring with ATK.
Next Portsmouth manager odds (correct as of 10.20am, January 9, 2023)
Chris Wilder – 5/2
Robbie Keane – 7/2
Liam Manning – 9/2
Lee Bowyer – 8/1
Luke Williams – 12/1
Grant McCann – 2/1
Lee Bradbury – 25/1
Leam Richardson – 25/1
Anthony Barry – 33/1