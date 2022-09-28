Former Leeds United, Man City and Aston Villa player announces retirement after leaving Everton

The Bradford-born player won the Premier League title twice during his time with Manchester City while also earning 20 international caps.

Delph left Everton at the end of last season after his contract expired. Injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons at Goodison Park.

“So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.

Fabian Delph with ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti during the 2019-20 Premier League season. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

“Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”

The midfielder started his career in the youth academy at Bradford City before moving across West Yorkshire to Leeds United.

He made his debut for the Whites in May 2007 and played another 43 times for the club before joining Aston Villa.

He moved to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee in 2009 with a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature at the time with Leeds still in the third tier.

