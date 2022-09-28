Former Leeds United, Man City and Aston Villa player announces retirement after leaving Everton
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement at the age of 32.
The Bradford-born player won the Premier League title twice during his time with Manchester City while also earning 20 international caps.
Delph left Everton at the end of last season after his contract expired. Injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons at Goodison Park.
“So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.
Most Popular
“Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”
The midfielder started his career in the youth academy at Bradford City before moving across West Yorkshire to Leeds United.
He made his debut for the Whites in May 2007 and played another 43 times for the club before joining Aston Villa.
He moved to Villa Park for an undisclosed fee in 2009 with a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature at the time with Leeds still in the third tier.
Delph returned to Elland Road for a short loan spell in 2012. After racking up over 100 games for Villa he was signed by Man City in 2015 before making the move to Everton in 2019.