France keep faith with Leeds United's Illan Meslier for European Under-21 Championship

Meslier is a highly-rated goalkeeper – so much so that there is likely to be Premier League interest in him now Leeds have dropped out of the top flight - but his confidence collapsed so much towards the end of Javi Gracia's tenure that leaving him out of the final four matches of the season seemed the only logical course of action for his successor, Sam Allardyce.
But France's Sylvain Ripoll has shown his faith, naming the 23-year-old as one of three goalkeepers alongside Lucas Chevalier and Stefan Bajic.
The tournament is being played in Romania and Georgia, and runs from June 21 to July 8.
France are in a group with Norway, whose squad includes fellow Leeds goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United from Elland Road.