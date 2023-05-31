All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

France keep faith with Leeds United's Illan Meslier for European Under-21 Championship

Illan Meslier has been named in France's squad for this summer’s Under-21 European Championship despite the collapse in form which saw him dropped for Leeds United's relegation run-in.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 31st May 2023, 14:50 BST

Meslier is a highly-rated goalkeeper – so much so that there is likely to be Premier League interest in him now Leeds have dropped out of the top flight - but his confidence collapsed so much towards the end of Javi Gracia's tenure that leaving him out of the final four matches of the season seemed the only logical course of action for his successor, Sam Allardyce.

But France's Sylvain Ripoll has shown his faith, naming the 23-year-old as one of three goalkeepers alongside Lucas Chevalier and Stefan Bajic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tournament is being played in Romania and Georgia, and runs from June 21 to July 8.

Most Popular

France are in a group with Norway, whose squad includes fellow Leeds goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United from Elland Road.

England have named a training squad which includes Charlie Cresswell.

RETAINED: France Under-21s have stood by Leeds United goalkeeper Illan MeslierRETAINED: France Under-21s have stood by Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier
RETAINED: France Under-21s have stood by Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier
Related topics:Illan MeslierFranceSam AllardycePremier LeagueNorway