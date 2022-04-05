Frank Lampard bemoans Everton's schedule as Leeds United's relegation rivals suffer another injury blow

The Toffees are five points behind Leeds in the table but do have three games in hand, one of which will be played on Wednesday as they face Burnley at Turf Moor in a huge fixture at the bottom of the Premier League.

Lampard revealed ahead of the trip to Lancashire that Nathan Patterson was set to make his league debut on Sunday as Everton lost at West Ham United but the Scotland international injured his ankle in training and will now require surgery.

After playing West Ham on Sunday, Lampard's side head to Turf Moor on Wednesday before a 12.30pm kick-off against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Everton boss hit out at the scheduling, with the Merseyside outfit in serious trouble at the bottom of the table.

"I don't know how, but we have managed to be asked to play three games from Sunday to Wednesday evening to Saturday morning," he said.

"It's an incredible schedule really when it could have easily been Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday but not a 12.30 kick-off.

"But we have got the short straw this week so I have to take that into consideration in terms of fitness and freshness of the players as well."

FRUSTRATION: For Everton manager Frank Lampard. Picture: Getty Images.

Patterson's injury means he joins Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend on the injury list while Allan and Michael Keane will be suspended for the clash at Burnley.

"Suspension we know, we have obviously got Michael Keane and Allan are still out," responded Lampard when asked for an update on Everton's injury situation.

"In terms of injuries, Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time. He's been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we are looking at having a small operation later this week so he will be out.

"Fabian Delph is back in the squad which is good news for us, he has been working hard to get back in there.

INJURY BLOW: For Nathan Patterson. Picture: Getty Images.

"Yerry Mina isn't fit yet, Andros Townsend is long term. Who am I missing? Seamus [Coleman] is actually better now having been unwell.