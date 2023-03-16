An updated look at who is predicted to get relegated from the Premier League this season

Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and Crystal Palace could now get dragged into trouble after their 1-0 away loss against rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Bottom of the table Southampton have also been in mid-week action but were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford in a big dent to their survival hopes.

Javi Gracia’s side play this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. In the meantime, using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at what the data experts predict the table will look like now after this week’s games...

1. Arsenal, 87 points

2. Man City, 85 points

3. Man Utd, 71 points

4. Spurs, 65 points

5. Newcastle, 65 points

6. Liverpool, 64 points

7. Brighton, 63 points

8. Brentford, 57 points

9. Chelsea, 56 points

10. Fulham, 52 points

11. Aston Villa, 51 points

12. Crystal Palace, 41 points

13. Leicester, 40 points

14. Wolves, 39 points

15. West Ham, 39 points

16. Leeds, 37 points

17. Bournemouth, 36 points

18. Nottingham Forest, 36 points

19. Everton, 36 points

20. Southampton, 32 points

Leeds are expected to stay up by a single point as things stand and it could go down to the final day like last term. Based on this prediction, Southampton would be joined in the Championship by Everton and Nottingham Forest.