Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and Crystal Palace could now get dragged into trouble after their 1-0 away loss against rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Bottom of the table Southampton have also been in mid-week action but were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford in a big dent to their survival hopes.
Javi Gracia’s side play this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. In the meantime, using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at what the data experts predict the table will look like now after this week’s games...
1. Arsenal, 87 points
2. Man City, 85 points
3. Man Utd, 71 points
4. Spurs, 65 points
5. Newcastle, 65 points
6. Liverpool, 64 points
7. Brighton, 63 points
8. Brentford, 57 points
9. Chelsea, 56 points
10. Fulham, 52 points
11. Aston Villa, 51 points
12. Crystal Palace, 41 points
13. Leicester, 40 points
14. Wolves, 39 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Leeds, 37 points
17. Bournemouth, 36 points
18. Nottingham Forest, 36 points
19. Everton, 36 points
20. Southampton, 32 points
Leeds are expected to stay up by a single point as things stand and it could go down to the final day like last term. Based on this prediction, Southampton would be joined in the Championship by Everton and Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace are predicted to survive despite their recent slump in form under Patrick Viera. They face title chasing Arsenal away from home this weekend.