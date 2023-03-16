News you can trust since 1754
Fresh twist predicted in relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and more after latest results

An updated look at who is predicted to get relegated from the Premier League this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:16 GMT

Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and Crystal Palace could now get dragged into trouble after their 1-0 away loss against rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Bottom of the table Southampton have also been in mid-week action but were beaten 2-0 at home by Brentford in a big dent to their survival hopes.

Javi Gracia’s side play this weekend with an away trip to Wolves. In the meantime, using data from FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at what the data experts predict the table will look like now after this week’s games...

1. Arsenal, 87 points

2. Man City, 85 points

3. Man Utd, 71 points

4. Spurs, 65 points

5. Newcastle, 65 points

6. Liverpool, 64 points

7. Brighton, 63 points

8. Brentford, 57 points

9. Chelsea, 56 points

10. Fulham, 52 points

11. Aston Villa, 51 points

12. Crystal Palace, 41 points

13. Leicester, 40 points

14. Wolves, 39 points

15. West Ham, 39 points

16. Leeds, 37 points

17. Bournemouth, 36 points

18. Nottingham Forest, 36 points

19. Everton, 36 points

20. Southampton, 32 points

Leeds are expected to stay up by a single point as things stand and it could go down to the final day like last term. Based on this prediction, Southampton would be joined in the Championship by Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Crystal Palace are predicted to survive despite their recent slump in form under Patrick Viera. They face title chasing Arsenal away from home this weekend.