Leeds United are currently battling it out at the bottom end of the Premier League against the likes of Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City, Wolves and Crystal Palace. The Whites drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

They survived on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at Brentford and it seems likely that this term will also go down to the wire. Here is a look at the team of the week in the top flight with ratings via WhoScored as it turned out to be a good weekend for some of Leeds’ relegation rivals...