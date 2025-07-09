After a season facing Real and Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool, Gabriel Gudmundsson is ready to help Leeds United make a fist of a league he always dreamed of playing in.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract following his £10m move from Lille.

The first and last of four seasons with Les Dogues included Champions League football – nine times in 2024-25, including a knockout tie against Borussia Dortmund. Now he wants to bring that nous to a club back in England's top flight after two years away.

“I want to help the team with my qualities," said the Swede who made five Nations League appearances last season. “That's what I think I came here to do. With the experience I gained the last years, I hope to help the team with that.”

As for where he will do it from, it seems likely to be left-back, where he mostly played for Lille.

He mainly in a back three for Sweden last term, and has appeared at right-back, on the left wing and at Halmstads and Gronigen as a forward, but with Junior Firpo having left – although hours after Gudmundsson’s arrival Sam Byram signed a new 12-month deal – he is likely to spend a lot of time on the left of defence.

Having played in Sweden, the Netherlands and France, like many joining the Premier League, he is fulfilling a long-term aim.

“It's been a dream to come to the Premier League and sign for Leeds, it feels amazing,” he said.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EXPERIENCE: Gabriel Gudmundsson played against Europe's elite for Lille last season (Image: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“I was growing up watching the Premier League and my father played there as well (midfielder Niklas had spells with Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town before he was born), so it's a bit of a connection there already.

“It's an amazing league, (the) strongest in the world I think.

“My friends and family told me the fanbase is huge (at Leeds) and the stadium here is unbelievable as well with the fans shouting.