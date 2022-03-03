Bamford trained for the first time on Wednesday after a succession of injuries himself, from a hamstring issue he sustained celebrating his goal against Brentford in December, to a torn plantar fascia in his most recent attempted comeback.

After so long out, and with three games in eight days - Leeds also play Aston Villa and Norwich City - they could opt for a more cautious approach, however.

"On Monday I met with the medical team and they introduced a whole myriad of injury situations to me," said Marsch.

There's been a little bit of a cycle here of players fighting through injuries and often playing through injuries and it means they've sometimes then picked up other injuries and it's put them in more danger of missing minutes.

"I've got to help guys recover as quickly as possible but not endanger them, not overload them to further be in danger, and then make sure we have a long-term vision in place

"It's 12 games, it's not three games or four, and I know we need points but we need to make sure we're getting stronger as we move along and not weaker.

"On that note, Patrick Bamford was in training today, Kalvin (Phillips) and Liam (Cooper) are both making progress, they won't be ready for the weekend but they're on the pitch working every day.

"And then we have a bunch of other guys who have missed a little bit of training this week and we're trying to evaluate the risk and reward of all the different players and how many minutes are appropriate for them to perform on Saturday."

