Gary Speed: Remembering six of his best appearances for Leeds United

He made 248 appearances for the Elland Road outfit in a long and memorable career which spanned 22 years and included spells at Newcastle United, Everton, Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

Below, we have reflected on some of Speed's best games for Leeds, starting with his debut for the club to the day he helped United lift the first division title in 1992.

Leeds United 0 Oldham Athletic 0 - Division Two, Saturday, May 6, 1989

This Roses encounter may have been typical non-descript end-of-season fare, but it was notable for one reason - the debut of a young Welshman by the name of Speed.

Having struck goals in 12 successive matches for United's juniors and fresh from netting a brace in the 3-3 Central League draw at Manchester United, the fresh-faced 18-year-old was handed his first-team bow by boss Howard Wilkinson, who had one eye on his line-up for the following campaign.

Speaking after the game, Wilkinson labelled it as "not the most scintillating ninety minutes" he had ever witnessed and never was a truer word spoken as United's re-jigged and cobbled together line-up, with eight players unavailable, turned in a mediocre performance against Joe Royle's draw specialists who included Tommy Wright, Denis Irwin and veteran Asa Hartford in their starting line-up.

Speed was handed the brief in left midfield with John Sheridan sidelined, along with a host of others, including 17-goal top-scorer Bobby Davison, Carl Shutt, John Pearson and Mark Aizlewood.

And while his debut was largely inauspcious in an encounter devoid of chances that neither side deserved to win, he did come close with a late opportunity, bringing out a fine one-handed save from Latics keeper Andy Rhodes with a low angled shot.

Nevertheless, the teenager - who signed pro forms with United on June 6, 1988 - could reflect on a noteworthy personal milestone - the first of many in a golden playing career spanning the best part of two decades which saw him serve club and country with considerable distinction.

For the record, the game's best opportunity arrived in the 21st minute when Ian Baird, who played with a broken toe, prodded wide from six yards for United, who ended the season in tenth spot.

United: Day, Haddock, Whitlow (Mumby), Rennie (Stiles), Blake, Fairclough, Strachan, Batty, Baird, Speed, Hilaire.

Referee: F Roberts (Prestatyn). Att: 14,459.

Leeds United 1 (Speed) Bradford City 1 (Tinnion) - Division Two, Sunday, April 8, 1990

Controversy reigned following a fractious end to the big West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road - with United spitting feathers after a controversial late decision from referee John Martin denied them three precious promotion points.

The day may have proved a red-letter one for Speed, who crowned a lively display with his first senior goal for the Whites, but the main talking point afterwards was the performance of the man-in-the-middle.

One man who was incensed more than most was United's flame-haired skipper Gordon Strachan, who lost his composure with Martin after relegation-haunted City gained twenty yards following an offside decision which led to the late penalty which denied United a vital win.

Strachan's protestations continued with Martin, who left the pitch under a volley of abuse, with the referee subsequently reporting the United skipper for foul and abusive language.

Aside from that flashpoint, the derby failed to live up to expectations and despite feeling hard done by, the penalty incident would have been somewhat inconsequential if the hosts hadn't fluffed several chances that came their way.

They only converted one and it was a case of third time lucky for Speed, who had earlier seen an goal-bound effort blocked by Mark Leonard and brought out a quality save from impressive Bantams keeper Paul Tomlinson, who also denied Mel Sterland and City old boy John Hendrie in rapid succession at the start of the second period.

A twenty-year-old Speed finally gave United the lead on 53 minutes after Hendrie backheeled Vinnie Jones invitingly into his path and he fired home a low shot.

That looked to be that, only for the Bantams to leave the hosts stunned when Brian Tinnion hammered home from the spot to hand them a precious survival point just three minutes from time after Peter Haddock's challenge on Kevin Megson, with boss Wilkinson describing the build-up to the decision as "bizarre."

United: Day, Sterland, Beglin, Jones, Fairclough, Haddock, Strachan, Batty, Chapman, Hendrie (Davison), Speed. Ref: John Martin. Att: 32,316.

Leeds United 4 (Strachan 2 (1p), Chapman, Speed) Sheffield United 0 - Division Two, Monday, April 16, 1990

Full Speed Ahead was the joyous YEP headline following United's seismic victory over their big White Rose promotion rivals - with the hosts happy bunnies following an Easter Monday to savour in front of a bumper holiday crowd of 32,727 - the biggest crowd of the season outside of the top-flight.

United recorded their biggest victory of a thrilling campaign and the emphatic triumph over Dave Bassett's Blades was made all the sweeter after a barren and worrying haul heading into the game of two points taken from the previous 12 available.

A turbo-charged finish which United plunder three goals in the last 16 minutes in a sensational surge got United's promotion bandwagon well and truly back on track, with Speed providing the coup de grace by way of a memorable fourth in front of a packed Kop.

Legions of supporters have been recalling that memorable moment in their tributes to the Welshman this week, with the legendary line uttered by United's club commentator John Boyd when Speed hared away to fire home an angled strike - 'Go on Gary Speed, get one yourself, son' - remembered with fondness by many among the United family.

That strike crowned a superlative month for Speed, whose star was shining in a big way, so much so that he went onto receive the Barclay's Young Eagle Of The Month award for April - which saw him net in back-to-back home derbies against Bradford and the Blades and in the away draw at Brighton, with Whites legend Trevor Cherry among the judges on the panel.

The Whites drew first blood on 18 minutes when the irrepressible Gordon Strachan settled the nerves of the anxious home contingent when he fired in after Paul Stancliffe's blocked Chris Kamara's shot almost on the line.

But the game remained in the balance until the 76th minute when Leeds earned themselves a two-goal cushion and it owed much to the fastidious homework of Wilkinson.

Renowned for his meticulous planning and attention to detail, Wilkinson had ordered his strikers to pressurise Blades keeper Simon Tracey at every opportunity, within the bounds of legality.

And it worked a treat when Tracey, concerned after another of his attempted kick-outs was charged down by Chapman, elected to throw the ball.

From that, Leeds quickly regained possession and Speed's accurate cross resulting in Chapman firing his 11th goal in 18 outings following his £400,000 move from Nottingham Forest.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of the Blades with United going 3-0 up on 82 minutes when a flustered Tracey kicked the ball unwittingly against Davison, who was then promptly brought down with Strachan coolly converting from the spot.

There was still time for Speed to provide the icing on the Easter cake in spectacular fashion when a gutsy challenge from Chris Kamara sent the dashing midfielder clear and after a 70-yard dash, he sweetly struck the ball low past Tracey - an iconic moment in a vintage season.

United: Day, Sterland, Beglin, Jones, Fairclough, McClelland, Strachan, Kamara, Chapman, Davison (Shutt), Speed. Ref: Alan Gunn (Sussex). Att: 32,727.

Everton 2 (Nevin, Ebbrell), Leeds United 3 (Fairclough, Speed, Varadi) - Division One, Saturday, August 25, 1990

A match synonymous for a bizarre half-time 'sit in' on the pitch by a disgruntled Neville Southall saw United stand up and be counted in their first game back in the big time in over eight years.

It proved an auspicious occasion for the Whites, roared on by 4,500 followers in the Park End and none more so that boyhood Evertonian Speed, who fired in his maiden top-flight goal at Goodison Park of all places.

Southall, who had tipped compatriot Speed for international stardom with Wales that week, hardly named any reminding about the Mancot-born midfielder's wares. But he got it on 41 minutes when United went 2-0 up, although if truth be told, Speed's strike had a touch of farce about it.

Southall collided with defender Keown following a long punt from John Lukic with the ball running free and enabling Speed to slot the ball home in front of the stunned Gwladys Street End.

The visitors paraded summer recruits who cost a combined £2.5m, in the shape of Lukic, Gary McAllister and Chris Whyte and showed they meant business by taking the lead after just six minutes.

But, as with the second, the strike owed much to the hosts defensive ditherings, with a long-throw from David Batty deceiving several players with the unchecked Chris Fairclough nipping in to head home from six yards out.

The Blues spurned a glorious lifeline on 25 minutes when McDonald fired a penalty wide after Fairclough was penalised for handball and Speed compounded the pain shortly before the interval.

Worst was to come for Southall and the hosts as United made it 3-0 on the hour with ex-Goodison striker Varadi netted from close-range after Southall had blocked Speed's initial effort.

A grandstand finish did arrive from Colin Harvey's troops with Pat Nevin and John Ebbrell pulling goals back - and in a frenzied final spell, Lukic fully justified Wilkinson's faith in shelving out £1m for his services, making a string of impressive saves as United held out.

United: Lukic, Sterland, G Snodin, Batty, Fairclough, Whyte, Strachan, Varadi (Kamara), Chapman, McAllister, Speed (Haddock). Ref: Kevin Barratt (Coventry). Att: 34,412.

Southampton 0 Leeds United 4 (Strachan 2 (2 pens), Speed 2) - Division One, Wednesday, August 28, 1991

Two crackers on the south coast from Speed added to his burgeoning top-flight reputation as United avenged a desperate day at The Dell five months previously.

The emphatic victory set up the Whites nicely for their forthcoming weekend Roses clash with arch-rivals Manchester United, with the pair going onto slug it out for silverware over the next eight months.

The win was United's biggest at the Dell for almost seventy years and helped put to bed a dismal 2-0 defeat in Hampshire that March, which boss Wilkinson described as a 'pitiful performance.'

The Whites were pretty much in total command from the word go with the foundations laid in a dominant half-hour.

Young home talent in the shape of Alan Shearer - to become a big mate of Speed's - and Matt Le Tissier may have been on show, but it was United's poster-boy who stole the limelight.

And it was the immaculate Speed who blasted United into the lead from 14 yards out on 23 minutes after Neil Ruddock's failed to control Mel Sterland's right-wing cross.

Subsequent efforts from Lee Chapman and Gary McAllister hit the woodwork ahead of the game erupting on 56 minutes when Ruddock was dismissed for a tackle on ex-Saint Wallace with Strachan firing in from the spot.

Another penalty was then successfully converted by the Scot past Tim Flowers after Russell Osman's clumsy challenge on Chapman before Speed applied the gloss.

The mop-haired midfielder saved the best until last, blasting in a 30-yard thunderbolt to seal a vintage away-day.

United: Lukic, McClelland, Dorigo, Batty, Fairclough (Sterland), Whyte, Strachan, Rod Wallace, Chapman, McAllister (Hodge), Speed. Ref: Gerard Ashby (Worcs). Att: 15,862.

Sheffield United 2 (Cork, Chapman og) Leeds United 3 (Wallace, Newsome, Gayle og) - Division One, Sunday, April 26, 1992

A windy lunch-time in South Yorkshire, followed by a climatic afternoon on Merseyside leading to dark clouds over the red half of Manchester and the warmest of fronts in Leeds - where it was simply raining champagne for Gary Speed and co.

It was a true Where Were You When moment in United's history as Howard Wilkinson's class of 1991-92 etched themselves into Elland Road folklore to lift the Division One title for the first time since the Super Leeds days under Don Revie.

All the more enriching for pipping their foes from Old Trafford in the process with Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Alex Ferguson's ailing Red Devils - thanks to goals from Ian Rush and Mark Walters - kick-starting the mother-of-all-parties in Leeds by tea-time.

United's players had been glued to the TV sceeens after doing their side of the bargain - just - courtesy of a 3-2 win at Bramall Lane.

It was the first act in an extraordinary Sunday with Fergie's troops then failing to secure the draw they required at Anfield they needed to keep their title hopes alive - in an afternoon full of heart-stopping drama, tension and even a touch of farce.

A crazy few hours in Sheffield saw the visitors fraught with nerves at the outset, with their tentative start punished when veteran striker Alan Cork fired home in front of the Kop.

But a madcap moment in front of the 5,000-strong contingent restored parity, with Speed playing a telling part.

This time it was the Blades, who had the jitters with a comical defensive clearance from home captain Brian Gayle ricchotted off the onrushing Speed straight onto the body of Rod Wallace and into the net.

In the melee, Paul Beesley - later to sign for Leeds - and keeper Mel Rees were injured, with the latter struggling throughout the second period.

Unsing hero John Newsome, largely a fringe player that season, then made the most decisive of contributions in his home city, stealing in at the far post to head home Gary McAllister's curling free-kick with Rees a virtual bystander.

But the advantage, as in keeping with a daft old ninety minutes, lasted just a few minutes when predatory striker Chapman fired home, but at the wrong end, firing in a cross-shot from John Pemberton into his own net.

The twist in the tale arrived 13 minutes from time, when a Gayle-force moment took the Whites to the brink of Championship glory when he got into a pickle under pressure from Wallace and sub Eric Cantona when the Blades skipper headed over Rees into the unguarded net.

Victory secured, the Whites players then went their seperate ways to watch the Anfield action unfold, Speed watching the game at close friend Newsome's parents house in Sheffield and Cantona, David Batty and McAllister's heading to Chapman's rural retreat at Boroughbridge.

And later on that afternoon, a compelling title race was over and signed, sealed and delivered for United, presented with the trophy the following Saturday when Wilkinson's all-conquering crew played Norwich City. What a team, what a season....