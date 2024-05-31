Glamour friendly for Leeds United as familiar foes set to return to Elland Road

Spanish giants Valencia will provide high-profile opponents in what could be Leeds United's final match of this summer's pre-season.

Ruben Baraja’s side are due at Elland Road for a Saturday 3pm kick-off on August 3. The new Championship season starts seven days later.

The sides famously met in the 2000-01 European Cup semi-finals, drawing 0-0 at Elland Road before Valencia triumphed 3-0 in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also met two years running in the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, in 1966 and 1967.

This will not be their first pre-season game at Elland Road either, having drawn 2-2 in 2004.