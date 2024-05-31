Glamour friendly for Leeds United as familiar foes set to return to Elland Road
Ruben Baraja’s side are due at Elland Road for a Saturday 3pm kick-off on August 3. The new Championship season starts seven days later.
The sides famously met in the 2000-01 European Cup semi-finals, drawing 0-0 at Elland Road before Valencia triumphed 3-0 in Spain.
They also met two years running in the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, in 1966 and 1967.
This will not be their first pre-season game at Elland Road either, having drawn 2-2 in 2004.
Valencia just missed out on European qualification in the season just gone, finishing ninth in La Liga. Leeds missed out on Premier League football when they lost the Championship play-off final 1-0 to Southampton.
