Have Leeds United saved their best signing of the summer until after the transfer window shut?

Leeds United have waited until the morning after the transfer window to make perhaps their most important signing of the summer.

Forward Willy Gnonto has signed a new four-year deal which the Elland Road club are keen to stress has no release clauses.

Gnonto was a bargain £3.8m signing from Swiss side Zurich in the summer of 2022. The plan had been for him to sign in the next window, but Leeds' struggles to buy a centre-forward that season led it to be brought forward, even though with his diminutive stature he is not a natural No 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gnonto has gone on to make 78 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

But the 20-year-old's importance has been amplified by the departures this summer of fellow forwards Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville after Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United respectively activated release clauses in their contracts.

After those deals, manager Daniel Farke has spoken often and forcefully about learning the lessons.

Gnonto handed in a transfer request following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League and declined to play in a League Cup tie, but Farke refused to back down and sell him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton, his principal suitors then, were heavily linked with another move for him this summer.

SIGN HERE PLEASE: willy Gnotno pens a new Leeds United contract

So it will have been a relief to Leeds fans not only to see him stay, but also commit his future until 2028.

Even before he signed for Leeds, Gnonto was the youngest player to have scored for Italy's senior team, against Germany in a Nations League qualifier aged 18.

But even so, his wages probably partly reflected his low transfer fee too, so his new deal can be seen as a reward for how he has responded since withdrawing last year's transfer request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad