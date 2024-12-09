'Heartbreaking', 'late call', 'better news': Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provides update on trio ahead of Middlesbrough game

LEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke has confirmed that left-back Junior Firpo is out until the new year with a hamstring problem, while fellow full-back Jayden Bogle is a doubt for Tuesday night’s Championship home game against Middlesbrough.

Firpo came off in Saturday’s win against Derby County at Elland Road and is sidelined for ‘four to six weeks.’

Meanwhile, Bogle also has a hamstring issue and Farke will make a ‘late call’ ahead of the Boro game, but better news has seen Sam Byram return to training after a similar issue.

Farke said: "Sadly, bad news with Junior Firpo.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above.

"It's a serious muscle injury and his hamstring. The doctors expect him to be out for four to six weeks.

"It means he will definitely be out over the festive period so in the next upcoming, whatever, seven league games, he won't be in contention so for that, definitely bad news with him. It’s heartbreaking.

"There are some question marks around Jayden Bogle because he felt also some muscle pain.

"He was not in the sessions in the last day so at the moment it's perhaps a bit more likely he will miss the game than that he is available, but we still have a bit of hope and will make a late decision with him because he was and is in a really good shape and obviously we would like to have him with us.

"But it will definitely be late call with Jayden. We have scanned him so there is no structural damage so it's not a major thing and it is perhaps more to do with the load and with a quick turnaround it's a big question mark if he's available.

"It feels a little bit on the stretch anyhow and we will make a late decision with him.