'Heartbroken' Daniel Farke on Leeds United's display at Fulham: 'I have no critical words'

Daniel Farke left Fulham feeling "heartbroken" after his team were on the wrong side of a stoppage-time defeat.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriel Gudmundsson's own goal was the difference as the Cottagers claimed an undeserved 1-0 win four minutes into stoppage time.

Leeds' Sean Longstaff and Fulham's former Huddersfield Town loanee Emile Smith-Rowe had both hit the woodwork before that, but the game looked headed for a 0-0 draw until Gudmundsson's unfortunate intervention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Karl Darlow making two outstanding saves to deny Harry Wilson and Kevin on his first Premier League appearance for nearly four years, it was hard to agree with the Leeds manager that Fulham had not created anything, but the visitors certainly created more, without making their dominance tell in the opening 55 minutes.

"I'm heartbroken and I feel for the players," said Farke.

"We expected a highly-motivated Fulham after 3 deadline-day signing.

"In a tight first half we were the better side.

“It was an excellent away performance.

"HEARTBROKEN": Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"We expected a highly-motivated Fulham after three deadline-day signings. They were desperate to get the first win (in this season's Premier League) under the belt."

Farke went as far as to say he was pleased with how Leeds played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we adapted perfectly to the situation," he said. "I think in the tight first half we were the better side, so we didn't allow one chance. We were pretty close.

"I think we shot against the crossbar and some other situations. On the counter-attack we looked sharp, and also in the beginning of the second half.

OWN GOAL: Gabriel Gudmundsson (not pictured) puts through his own net to win the game for Fulham (Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"Fulham were a bit more under pressure to take more risks. The last 15-20 minutes they had more possession and tried to put pressure on us with some crosses and set-pieces.

"But we did not allow one real chance – perhaps sometimes a strike out of 25 yards (Wilson's was a free-kick from outside the area). But the feeling was that on the counter-attack we could perhaps even claim all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a throw-in for us and the 94th minute they changed their decision. A really strange situation.

"You just feel for the lads and the players. We would have deserved to have the third clean sheet on our belt. We would have deserved to have at least a fifth point under our belt.

"If you then concede such a heartbreaking goal, you just have to feel for the lads. I'm pretty proud of our performance. I'm pretty proud of what we did.

"I'm proud of the players' performance after not the easiest couple of weeks with deadline day. Also many players were struggling with little knocks and injuries.

"Overall it's heartbreaking for the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have no critical word, just compliments for this performance. But sometimes you have to accept football is like this and can be cruel. Sometimes you're on the lucky side. Today we're on the very, very unlucky side."

Leeds also suffered an injury to substitute Daniel James, not selected in the XI after playing for Wales at home to Canada on Tuesday.

"He was involved in the international game on Tuesday," explained Farke. "It was a 90-minute (appearance). He had just one training session with us.

"So we decided to have a fully-recovered Brenden Aaronson, who has trained excellently in the last couple of weeks. He did the hard work against, we know, a really good Fulham left side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brenden played excellent and then the plan was in the last 15 minutes to use a bit more rested Daniel James and his pace and quality to make things happen.

"(James) was unlucky that he got a hit into his body and couldn't go on and we were forced to substitute him off.

"We have to wait for the assessment but I hope it's nothing major so that he's available also pretty soon.