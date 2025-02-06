Horror Leeds United kick-off so game can be on television as Sheffield United match moved too
The Championship game at Portsmouth will now be played on March 9.
The 258-mile journey is only behind Plymouth Argyle as the longest Leeds will face in this season's Championship.
Like the game at home to Sheffield Wednesday, it will be shown live on ITV, as well as on Sky Sports.
Commendably, the first tranche of televised games for the opening half of the season were moved in July but under the terms of the new broadcast deal, the same conditions do not apply for the back half of the campaign, so this game has been rearranged at just over four weeks' notice.
Sheffield United's game at home to Bristol City will now be played a day earlier, at 8pm on March 11, also for the benefit of television.