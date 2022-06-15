How far Leeds United fans will have to travel in the Premier League this season compared to Newcastle United, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United supporters

Leeds United supporters are set to do some of the most travelling next campaign as the top division's only Yorkshire club, with Newcastle United the only top-flight side based further north than the Whites.

It comes as little surprise that fans of the Magpies will travel the most miles for away games next season, with Leeds their closest rival based on location.

The Whites will head to London seven times next campaign following Fulham's promotion from the Championship.

There will also be three trips to the south coast after Bournemouth secured automatic promotion.

Leeds will also head to Nottingham Forest for the first time in the top flight, after the midlands club won the Championship play-offs.

Working out the distance between every Premier League stadium, we have calculated how many miles supporters of each club will need to travel to watch their team in action during the 2022-23 campaign.

All totals include a round-trip for every top-flight away day, starting with clubs clocking up the fewest miles. Take a look...

1. Arsenal Miles to be clocked up on away days: 4,200.

2. Chelsea Miles to be clocked up on away days: 4,232.

3. Leicester City Miles to be clocked up on away days: 4,264.

4. Brentford Miles to be clocked up on away days: 4,286.