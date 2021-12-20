How Leeds United could benefit more than most from Covid-19 lockdown

Covid passport checks at Elland Road for Leeds United's game against Arsenal on Saturday. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Leeds’s was the only Premier League fixture to go ahead on Saturday, the other five called off because one or both teams had insufficient players due to the virus. Aston Villa v Burnley was postponed around two-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

Yesterday’s Everton v Leicester City game also fell by the wayside but Chelsea were “deeply disappointed” they were told to play at Wolverhampton Wanderers, picking up their second draw of the week.

“We felt we had a strong case for postponement on the grounds of players’ health and safety,” said the Blues, whose only outfield substitutes were former Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, on-loan Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, plus England international Ross Barkley and inexperienced defender Malang Sarr, both of whom went unused.

That was far stronger than the bench Leeds had in their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal but eight of their absentees were injured, one suspended (Junior Firpo) and only Diego Llorente because of Covid-19. That left a bench made up of a 21-year-old goalkeeper, two 20-year-olds, three 19-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and Eddie Gray’s 15-year-old grandson Archie. Only Crysencio Summerville had played in the Premier League –four times as a substitute – but Sam Greenwood and Liam McCarron have now too.

Opposite number Mikel Arteta has questioned the transparency of the process but Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa accepted the Whites should not have been able to postpone, saying: “The rules don’t contemplate the injuries to allow a suspension, even if we had 10 players less.”

Llorente’s isolation period will keep him out of Leeds’s next game, at Liverpool on Boxing Day. Firpo will be back, but Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell are suffering longer-term injuries. Bielsa suggested Patrick Bamford and Dan James could have a chance of featuring.

Opinions in the game are split between those who believe the leagues should push on with what matches they can to minimise disruption and those who argue that for the integrity of the competitions, it would be better if everyone sat out matches for a short period to allow for more vaccinations, and perhaps even for the virus to peak.

The only other time football shut down for Covid-19 was for an initial three weeks that stretched to three months, but the situation is very different now.

Neither the growing number of infections or requirements to show proof of either double vaccination or a negative test had much impact on Saturday’s 36,166 attendance for the televised game, bigger than for Leeds’s previous two home matches.

The next round of league matches are Boxing Day games, traditionally the season’s best-attended and a particularly important source of revenue for Football League clubs.

Premier League managers and captains will meet virtually today, and the Football League managers will discuss the situation separately.

Bielsa has already said he would not want to take advantage of a team weakened by Covid-19 but Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan believes sides should play where possible to help the mental well-being of supporters.

“What’s the point in having a week break, or a two-week break? How long’s this going to be?” argued Grant McCann, whose Hull City side lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Although 29 matches were lost to Covid-19 last week, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City were the only Yorkshire sides affected.

Meanwhile, Leeds have promised to ban for life anyone found guilty of racist abuse at their games after a supporter was arrested following an accusation during Saturday’s game. Arsenal substitute Rob Holding reported a comment he claimed to have heard whilst warming up to the referee via Arteta. The alleged culprit was quickly identified with the help of surrounding fans.