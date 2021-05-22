How Leeds United could earn fifth-highest Premier League points tally from a promoted club against West Brom

BIG WINS: Leeds players display their joy during a remarkable victory over Manchester City earlier in the season. Picture: Getty Images.

The Whites have enjoyed a fine campaign in the top flight after ending a 16-year exile and have already secured a top-half finish ahead of their final outing against the Baggies tomorrow afternoon.

Victory would see them finish on 59 points and end the season with four wins in a row and just one defeat in their final 10 fixtures.

Newcastle United (1993-94) and Nottingham Forest (1994-95) jointly hold the record for the best finish and points tally of a promoted side, as they both earned 77 points to end their seasons in third place after being promoted.

FINISHING STRONGLY: Leeds United players celebrate following their midweek win over Southampton. Picture: Getty Images.

Blackburn Rovers finished fourth on 71 points in the 1992-93 campaign before going onto win the Premier League title two seasons later after finishing as runners-up in 1993-94.

All of those finishes were achieved when the top-flight season was still 42 games before the league was reduced to 20 teams and 38 matches ahead of the 1995-96 campaign.

Ipswich Town (2000-01) and Sunderland (1999-00) finished fifth and seventh respectively after earning 66 points and 58 points after climbing out of the Championship.

Leeds could overtake the Black Cats points tally but cannot realistically finish higher than eighth with seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur three points ahead of Marcelo Bielsa's side with a vastly-superior goal difference.

MANAGER: Marcelo Biesla. Picture: Getty Images.

Victory over West Brom would see them finish with more points than Sunderland in 1990-00 and if Everton and Arsenal lose their final fixtures, against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, Leeds will match Reading's eighth-place finish from 2006-07 when the Royals ended the campaign with 55 points.

Three points will also give them a larger points tally than Wolverhampton Wanderers who finished seventh on 57 points in the 2018-19 campaign.

Seven clubs - Sheffield United (2019-20) West Ham (2005-06), Charlton Athletic (2000-01), Middlesbrough (1998-99), Man City (2002-03), Birmingham City (2009-10), Leicester City (1996-97) - have finished ninth after being promoted.

Leeds have earned more points than all of those sides and defeat for one of Arsenal or Everton, coupled with a Leeds win, will see them become the eighth promoted club to finish ninth.