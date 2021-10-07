How Leeds United fans can keep up with Raphinha's exploits for Brazil during the international break

CALL-UP: For Leeds United winger Raphinha. Picture: Getty Images.

The 24-year-old was blocked from appearing for his country last month due to the UK government’s quarantine rules which meant the Premier League and its clubs blocked players from travelling to red-list countries during the international break.

However, a compromise has been reached with FIFA to allow Raphinha to travel for the three World Cup Qualifiers this month and leave him available to train and play on return. He will still be required to quarantine in a hotel or somewhere chosen by Leeds on his return while being released for matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazil's first qualifier of this international break against Venezuela on Friday, October 8 will be broadcast at 12.30am on Premier Sports. All of the nation's fixtures will be shown exclusively on Premier Sports, with the channel available to subscribers for £12.99 a month.

Brazil will take on Columbia at 10pm on Sunday, October 10 before facing on Uruguay at 1.30am on Friday, October 15 - with the game set to end just 36 hours before Leeds are due to face Southampton in a Premier League clash at St Mary's Stadium.

Raphinha has hailed the impact Leeds has had on his career, as he helped the club to finish in the top half of the Premier League during his first season at Elland Road.

“Since I’ve arrived at Leeds, not only the players but all of the managerial staff and club staff have been very important for my quick evolution inside the club,” he said.

“They made me feel confident and comfortable which allowed me to have good games and contribute with my way of playing. That was very important for my [Brazil] call-up, because that prompted the national team managerial staff to look at Leeds and my football.

COACH: Brazil manager Tite. Picture: Getty Images.