It’d be all change in the top flight table if home games were the only thing that mattered...

Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress, but some have considerably more success than others.

Leeds United have endured a testing campaign in the Premier League, and find themselves much closer to a relegation battle than they would have liked at this late stage of the season.

But how have their performances at Elland Road helped, or hindered, their cause this term?

With the Premier League entering its final stages, we’ve ran the numbers to see how the top flight would be looking based purely on home form.

Check out the findings, and all of the altered standings below...

1. Liverpool GP: 14. W: 11. D: 3. L: 0. GD: +30. Pts: 36

2. Manchester City GP: 14. W: 11. D: 1. L: 2. GD: +30. Pts: 34

3. Arsenal GP: 15. W: 10. D: 2. L: 3. GD: +12. Pts: 32

4. Tottenham Hotspur GP: 14. W: 9. D: 1. L: 4. GD: +10. Pts: 28