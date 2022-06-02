How Leeds United's, Everton's and Nottingham Forest's affordable 2022-23 Premier League ticket prices compare to eye-watering costs at Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, 11 of the 20 Premier League clubs have elevated the cost of their most expensive season tickets while nine have put the price up for their cheapest option.

Eight clubs have put a freeze on their prices from last season.

Leeds are one club who have increased the cost of their most expensive 19-game season pass but they remain amongst the cheaper options to watch Premier League football.

The most expensive tickets are found in London, with four clubs from the capital offering the costliest campaign cards in the top flight.

Some clubs' cheapest and most expensive options vary more than others. For example, Manchester City's priciest season ticket costs £980 but they do have others available for just £350.

The difference in prices is even bigger at West Ham, with their dearest price coming in at £1,025 while their most cost-effective option is just £250 - the cheapest in the Premier League.

Below is the cost of season tickets at every Premier League club, starting with the most expensive - how much is it going to cost you to watch your club in action next season?

Take a look...

1. Tottenham Hotspur Most expensive season ticket: £2,025. Cheapest season ticket: £807.

2. Arsenal Most expensive season ticket: £1,839. Cheapest season ticket: £927.

3. Fulham Most expensive season ticket: £1,050. Cheapest season ticket: £460.

4. West Ham United Most expensive season ticket: £1,025. Cheapest season ticket: £250.