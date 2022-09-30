How Leeds United's Willy Gnonto quickly convinced Jesse Marsch he is Premier League ready

Before he joined, Marsch downplayed speculation about the Italy international joining by saying he was seen as a "development" signing rather than a Premier League-ready one.

But when Leeds were unable to sign the senior striker they wanted in the transfer window, they brought forward Gnonto's, and Marsch says he has since revised his view.

"He has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way ," said the American. "There was this video of him and I'm meeting in my office that went out and almost went viral, which was funny to me because it was a normal interaction of meeting a player. You could see even in that video his humbleness and his maturity.

IMPRESSED: Jesse Marsch

"And then on the pitch and training. He has been fantastic. I thought he was very good in the (Under-)21s match against Southampton. He will be in the squad."

Gnonto is not the only young striker impressing, with Sonny Perkins in prolific form for the under-age teams at club and international level.

"I would like to give our young players bigger and bigger opportunities but the one that comes to mind is when you see Sonny Perkins right now, scoring every goal or every game, at least one goal," said Marsch.

Sunday's game will be Leeds' first for four weeks and the time has allowed the injury picture to improve considerably.

"Archie Gray had an incident at home where he stubbed his toe and fractured a little bit of his big toe so he's been out of training for about two weeks and will be out for probably another two," said Marsch.

"Stuart (Dallas) is making a really good recovery (from a broken leg).