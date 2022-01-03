How many players can Leeds United sign on loan in the January transfer window?

The January window officially opened on Saturday, with clubs given until 11pm on January 31 to complete permanent and loan deals.

Given Leeds United's injury problems, loan deals may be the best way forward as they look to put further distance between themselves and the relegation places.

If Marcelo Bielsa is able to temporarily able to bolster his options by recruiting loan players, it also gives him the ability to ease any of his injured stars back into action.

LEEDS UNITED: May opt for loan deals in the January window. Picture: Getty Images.

What are the Premier League rules on loan signings?

Under the rules in this season's Premier League Handbook, there are restrictions on how many players Premier League clubs can loan from other Premier League and English clubs.

The rules are as follows:

- Premier League clubs may not register more than two players on loan at any one time.

- The maximum number of loans registrable in the same season is four, and, under no circumstances, shall more than one be from the same club at any one time.

- Premier League clubs cannot loan to another Premier League club a player they have acquired in the same transfer window.

- A Premier League club may loan not more than one of its goalkeepers to another Premier League club.

Do loan signings cost money?

Clubs can agree a loan fee for the temporary transfer of a player but it is not necessary in order to get a deal through.